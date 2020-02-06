QUESTION: What is being built at the 599 mile marker off Interstate 20 in Harrison County?
ANSWER: That is the new local home of Doggett Machine Services, the John Deere dealership for construction and forestry equipment for Northeast and South Texas.
I spoke to Garrett Smith, the district general manager over East Texas, including stores in Longview, Lufkin and Tyler, and the general manager of the store on Eastman Road in Longview.
“We’ve been leasing that other building (on Eastman Road) for 20-something years,” he said.
The building needs to be updated, he said, but the company decided to build its own facility instead.
The new facility will offer a larger showroom and more land and the same amount of shop space as the Eastman Road store. The move will allow the store to enlarge its inventory, while continuing to offer sales, rentals, repairs and parts.
Smith said the store is hoping to move to the new facility in March.
Q: Whatever happened to the telephone booth that was there on the Amtrak side of the train depot? Years ago, it was mentioned in the paper that it would not be removed, that it would stay there as a historical monument. For some reason, someone gave it away or sold it. Whatever happened to it? We would like to know.
A: It’s still at the depot — it’s just been relocated and repurposed.
You might remember that Longview’s historical 1940 train depot was restored to its original glory a few years back.
During that work, one area of the depot was set up as a passenger lounge area. That’s where you’ll find the telephone booth today, working in its new life as a telephone charging station. (See the photo attached to this article.)
I thought that was kind of a clever way to blend history with the modern world.