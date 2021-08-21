QUESTION: I have been in two stores while shopping in Longview of late and noticed that non-medical dogs were in both stores along with their owners as they shopped. I asked both stores about any ordinances forbidding this, and all they could tell me was that they had been told by their manager to “let them all in as long as they were on a leash.” Please clarify this for those of us who shop accompanied by small children since they walk with us. Just what the bottom line law is on this subject would be interesting to know.
ANSWER: State and federal laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, regulate these situations, and the businesses themselves don’t have a lot of options in how they may react.
First, people with disabilities are legally allowed to take their service dogs in any public place, with that definition applying to public transportation, government buildings, retail stores, restaurants, stadiums — anywhere the general public is allowed to go. Service animals generally are defined as a dog that has been trained (including being trained by its owner) to perform specific job(s) for a person with a disability. Remember that we can’t always tell what kind of disability a person has just by looking at that person, with the law protecting people with physical, mental, intellectual and development disabilities; hearing or visual impairment; and post-traumatic disorder.
“.... A person with diabetes may have a dog that is trained to alert him when his blood sugar reaches high or low levels,” a federal guide on the Americans with Disabilities Act says. “A person with depression may have a dog that is trained to remind her to take her medication. Or, a person who has epilepsy may have a dog that is trained to detect the onset of a seizure and then help the person remain safe during the seizure.”
The issue of “emotional support animals” is sometimes situational (under the Fair Housing Act or airplane regulations), but the Americans with Disabilities Act does not apply to emotional support animals (or “therapy, comfort or companion animals”).
“These terms are used to describe animals that provide comfort just by being with a person,” the federal guide says. “Because they have not been trained to perform a specific job or task, they do not qualify as service animals under the ADA. However, some state or local governments have laws that allow people to take emotional support animals into public places.”
Businesses may ask limited questions to determine if someone’s dog qualifies as a “service animal.”
“In situations where it is not obvious that the dog is a service animal, staff may ask only two specific questions: (1) is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? and (2) what work or task has the dog been trained to perform? Staff are not allowed to request any documentation for the dog, require that the dog demonstrate its task, or inquire about the nature of the person’s disability.”
Q: There has been discussion in the news about the new census numbers, but to my knowledge the official numbers have not been released to the general public. Does Answer Line have a resource that will give a date for when we can see the new population numbers?
A: I received your question, and then this week we published a story about the recent release of in-depth census data.
The U.S. Census Bureau had made an initial release in April of broad numbers that are used to apportion the seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The data release this month is more in depth and helps guide redrawing of voting districts.
I’ll warn you it’s easy to spend a lot of time on the census website (or maybe it’s Answer Line that’s easily sucked into exploring all the information), but you can find easily digestible bites of information at https://www.census.gov/quickfacts.
I’ll give you a couple of highlights here, though, as reported by News-Journal staff member Courtney Stern:
Gregg County’s population increased from 121,730 in the 2010 census to 124,239 in the 2020 census.
Longview’s population grew from 80,455 in 2010 to 81,638 in 2020.