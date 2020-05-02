QUESTION: What is the story behind the abandoned car wash at the corner of Pliler Precise and Judson Road? It’s been roped off for several years it seems.
ANSWER: The car wash has been owned by Daingerfield-based Foster Properties for more than 20 years. I spoke to Kody Foster, who told me the car wash was shut down because the company was having a problem with theft and because it was an older property the company didn’t want to invest money in. (Foster Properties also owns a car wash and other properties in Daingerfield.)
The company was considering redeveloping the property, perhaps into a strip shopping center, but the project has been put on the back burner because of other ongoing projects.
Q: In all the talk about COVID-19, nobody’s ever said anything about colloidal silver. Colloidal silver has been used for hundreds of years. Nobody is talking about it now, and it kills all viruses. You can buy it in local health food stores.
A: Well, I realize that this will probably spark a giant debate, but people have been talking about colloidal silver, to the point that in March the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission sent a warning letter to seven companies that were selling various kinds of products those agencies said the companies had represented as effective against COVID-19, including some companies selling colloidal silver products.
“The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement at the time. “We understand consumers are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and urge them to talk to their health care providers, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness. We will continue to aggressively pursue those that place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable.”
The statement went on to say that, “The products cited in these warning letters are teas, essential oils, tinctures and colloidal silver. The FDA has previously warned that colloidal silver is not safe or effective for treating any disease or condition.”
I also found some more information about it from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, which is part of the National Institutes of Health:
Colloidal silver is “tiny silver particles in a liquid that is sometimes promoted on the internet as a dietary supplement. However, evidence supporting health-related claims is lacking. In fact, colloidal silver can be dangerous to your health.”
Also, the center’s website says colloidal silver can have “serious side effects,” including a usually permanent “bluish-gray discoloration of the skin.”
Now, I found a number of companies that claim otherwise on their websites selling colloidal silver products. You’ll have to make your own decision, of course, but Answer Line tends to trust the people we pay to help keep us safe.