QUESTION: With the dry weather, long cracks have appeared in the new asphalt on Cargill Long Park Trail. Is the contractor that did the trail responsible for coming back and maintaining it for a period of time per the contract? What plans does the city's parks and recreation department have for maintaining the trail?
ANSWER: Scott Caron, the city's parks and recreation director, said you are probably right — the cracks are most likely from the dry weather.
"We have contacted the contractor as it is still in the warranty period," he said. "As far as future maintenance, we are on some portion of our trails system every day picking up trash, mowing and identifying issues. In the fall, we are blowing leaves off the trail three times a week. When we find cracks in the asphalt, we'll work with Public Works to seal them. If we miss something, folks can always contact us and/or submit a CitySend request."
Call the parks office at (903) 237-1270 or visit tinyurl.com/2p8mpu2t to find out how to use CitySend, the city's mobile and online service to report issues with city facilities.
Q: Do you know by any chance what’s going on with getting Dutch Bros. here in Longview? I'm anxiously waiting to hear more news of when they will be breaking ground.
A: The company told me in June that it's in the "early stages of planning" for locations at 1500 W. Loop 281, where Liberty Baptist Church previously was located, and 301 E. Loop 281, next to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road in Longview.
ANSWER LINE MISTAKE: Readers, please accept my apology for a stupid mistake. In Thursday's column, I misspelled the first name of the young girl who was killed in Arizona. Ame Lynn Deal was not quite 11 when she was killed. Her cousin and the man who was at that time her cousin's husband are on death row in Arizona. I hate any mistake I make, but I especially hate misspelling this girl's name. It has cemented my need to get new glasses.