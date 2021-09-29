Dear readers: I hope you won't mind indulging me in a celebration today, because this week is a big deal, and I thought it warranted a break from our usual questions. (Don't worry, though. I'll be back Saturday, God willing.)
This week marks one year since Answer Line was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, after my first breast cancer battle about four years ago. None of us are ever guaranteed tomorrow, but I can tell you that sitting in my oncologist's office a year ago and hearing the words "incurable" and "inoperable" — well, I remember telling my ever-patient doctor, "But my children are so young." As if I expected we should somehow be exempt from the world's unraveling.
That I'm still here one year later, and honestly doing pretty well, is what I've come to think of as my own not-so-little-miracle, a gift from God every day, a year filled with the most beautiful moments I didn't know I would get.
I wanted to tell y'all about some of them:
One of my (four) brothers, came home from Virginia with his girlfriend shortly after I was diagnosed. When I think about his time here, I remember him with my youngest up on his shoulders shopping for Halloween costumes. He and Mr. Answer Line helped me shave my head while he was here, after radiation made my hair start falling out.
Then the friends and family came, and they kept coming. There's nothing like seeing that people love you enough to visit if they think there's a chance they might not be able to see you again, and I mean that. I have the best group of friends from all stages of life — the girls I grew up with, the girls I met in college, the women I met as adults, the brothers, sister, mom, and extended relatives. They raised money to help us, they brought us food — one of my brothers makes a special soup for me — they cried with me, they took care of my children, cleaned my house, prayed with me, drank socially distanced coffee. It's the reason I say that the best part of cancer is the cancer check-ins.
My college journalism teacher apparently recruited an army of United Methodist Women to pray for me. They along with other friends and family have kept my mailbox and my front porch filled with sunshine during the past year.
Shortly before Christmas, friends stood in my front yard and sang Christmas carols to me (I love Christmas music). Another friend arranged to have Christmas lights put on my house, something I've always wanted to do but was never brave enough to try on my own. It was beautiful and my kids loved it. (Thank you Brilliant Lights.)
I saw my oldest's 12th birthday. I've been amazed to watch him grow into a man child who is taller than me. We celebrated my youngest's 7th birthday, along with Mr. Answer Line's 46th birthday and now 23 years of marriage. And it looks like I'll turn 47 in November.
East Texas had it relatively easy during the winter storm in February, and I'll admit I loved those days — holed up in the house, working, playing games, watching Mr. Answer Line and the baby Answer Line watch videos about drawing and decorate my kitchen with their artwork. Our husky was in her element, and I got to see our boys enjoy a real snow storm for the first time and make snow ice cream with them.
My sister and I took the boys to the beach for the first time in the summer. The image of my 7-year-old smiling as we got out of the car in Galveston and saying, "Is that what it sounds like?" is something I treasure. I could only laugh when the boys got out of the car before putting on bathing suits and charged into the sand and ocean in their clothes.
Later, Mr. Answer Line and I got our boys' Texan cards punched by taking them to the Alamo and Longhorn Cavern State Park in the Austin area.
On one of the hard days, I snuggled up on the couch for a "Harry Potter" movie marathon with Baby Answer Line, and now we're reading the series together. And sometimes, the man child indulges me by letting me practice his clarinet music with him. As I'm a lot weaker than I used to be, he also hangs around to make sure I can safely step up on curbs or make it up the stairs to our front porch.
I could tell you about so much more, but I fear I'm out of room. I hope, though, that you join me in celebrating today, in being thankful for what I pray is one of many more years.