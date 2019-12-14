QUESTION: In the paper recently, you did the list of all the places that were collecting toys for the children. We’ve always supported Toys for Tots and the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission and may continue to do so. Are the families who receive assistance through all of these programs vetted in any way so that they don’t get gifts from more than one organization? I know there’s a lot of children out there that need gifts.
ANSWER: The major organizations involved in providing Christmas gift assistance locally — including Toys for Tots, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and others, for example — have long worked together to cross-check lists and do their best to ensure no one is double dipping.
Q: What is the origin of the phrase “trimming the Christmas tree?”
A: I’m afraid this answer will be a little disappointing. The dictionaries I consulted trace the word’s use in this manner back for centuries, but not related specifically to decorating a Christmas tree. It’s just one meaning of the phrase — embellishing or decorating something — and it was applied to Christmas trees, as well.
Q: Can you reprint your response on the Publishers Clearing House?
A: Sure. The original question was: Does the Publishers Clearing House really give away the money they advertise giving away in their mailings and on television? If so, where does the money come from? And here’s the answer:
Publishers Clearing House is a real thing, a privately held company that sells magazine subscriptions and other products, offers online games and advertising opportunities. A visit to the company’s website gives you the opportunity to never return again as you respond to one request after another to enter drawings or buy something, or both. I had never actually visited the company’s site before and was exhausted after about 5 minutes there. Of course, I also entered a drawing to win $1,000 a day for life! (If I win, I promise to keep writing Answer Line. Maybe.)
But I digress....
So yes, the company does actually give away money (I found real news reports about real people who have won.) Those TV commercials you see are real people winning actual money. The company’s website says, “Our famous prizes are funded primarily by company revenues derived from the sale of our varied merchandise and magazine offers. Of course no purchase is ever necessary to enter or win. Other sources of revenue for the company come from advertising on PCH’s many online properties. Real people really do win!”
It’s so real, in fact, that the bad guys try invoke the Publishers Clearing House name in a number of scams. That’s prompted the Federal Trade Commission, and Publishers Clearing House to issue a few warnings. The root warning is that Publishers Clearing House will never require you to send the company money first or pay first in order for you to claim a prize, including paying taxes on the money. The company doesn’t call first or contact winners in any way before representatives show up at their door. Here’s a word from the Federal Trade Commission:
“If you think you’ve won a prize, here are a few things to know: Never send money to collect a prize, sweepstakes check, or lottery winnings. If you have to pay, it’s a scam; Never deposit a check and send back money, even if the funds appear in your account. That’s a sure sign of a scam; If anyone calls asking you to pay for a prize, hang up and report it to the FTC.”
You can also read more from Publishers Clearing House here: info.pch.com/fraud-protection-2 .