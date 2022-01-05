QUESTION: We were in the library a couple of days before Christmas. They had a very large display of a Christmas village. It was fun to look at. I asked a library employee where they got it from – she didn’t know. I was wondering if you could find out who donated it to the library.
ANSWER: Library Director Jennifer Eldridge was happy to answer this for us. (She said the display was still up on the top of the reference stacks this week.)
"It is a very large collection that was donated to us by Shirley Hill, the mother of Laura Hill," who is the city's the director of community services, Eldridge said. "Shirley has been collecting these villages for quite some time and felt it was time to donate them. She's displayed them many times over the years to the library and was kind enough to donate them permanently to the library. We love this collection and it is quite vast."
A CHRISTMAS REMINDER: In Longview real Christmas trees may be disposed of in a couple of ways. Take them to the compost site at 2020 Swinging Bridge Road, betwee 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Remove any ornamentation first, including flocking. No artificial trees are accepted. You also can set them out with yard waste on your trash collection day. Just make sure you leave 4 feet of room between the tree and trash and recycling carts.
TEXAS FLAG FOLLOW-UP: Just before Christmas, I responded to a question about the correct way to fly the Texas flag. I wanted to share with y'all something a friend and former elementary school teacher sent me about how to remember the proper way to fly the flag. (Thank you Penne Duke!)
"We always taught Texas history during the week of March 2 (Texas Independence Day), and we used visuals to help our young students learn," she told me. "I remember teaching that the red stripe represented the blood shed onto our land by those who fought for our freedom and the white represented the clouds above our great state, so the flag is flown with the red on the bottom and the white on top. I don’t remember that being associated with the Alamo specifically; however, it could have been as a way to honor those who fought and died there."