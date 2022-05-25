QUESTION: There is a house at the corner of Evergreen and Emerald just down from Pietro's Pizza with a whole bunch of trash piled up in the yard. I know it is hard for me to drive by it: it must be very hard to live across from it. What's going on there?
ANSWER: Thank you for including the photo, because that's terrible. (I have included it with today's column.)
The good news is that the city of Longview was already working on this situation.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley said that situation is related to an eviction.
"We have been in contact with attorneys for the property. We have given them the required 10 day notice,"" he said. "It expires on Friday."
The city has arranged for a contractor to clean the site up on Saturday.
A note about the "required 10 day notice:" The city can't just go in and clean this kind of thing up without first following some legal rules about notifying property owners and giving them time to respond. It's all part of living in the United States.
With that, I'll add this information for anyone who needs it: Use the city's mobile app CitySend to submit requests for services or complaints about situations such as this. Read more about the app here longviewtexas.gov/2282/CitySend---Submit-Requests-Stay-Informed. The city's code compliance office also can be contacted at (903) 237-2760.
Q: Is there any up-to-date news on Jim Fisher's over-50 residence building going up on the corner of Bill Owens and H.G. Mosley?
A: Like pretty much every construction project these days, supply issues have been a factor, but the local builder is hoping the complex will be finished right before Christmas.
Wildwood Village Apartments will be restricted to people age 50 and older without children, except that Fisher told me this week a couple of units will be reserved to lease to traveling nurses or other medical professionals and executives who need temporary housing.
The complex will consist of 28, one-bedroom units that are about 1,000 square feet. It's like a retirement center, Fisher said, but it does not offer dining, medical or or other services, he said.
Pre-leasing won't start until the complex is about 45 days from opening, Fisher said.
ANSWER LINE REMINDER: Summer break is officially here and I've always been so thankful for the activities offered by our city's parks and recreation department and library. This Saturday is Splash Day, or opening day of the swimming season. The Longview Swim Center, at 1111 W. Fairmont St., and Ingram Pool, at 1400 N. 10th St., will be open 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. with $1 admission.
The library's Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party is 10 a.m.-noon June 3 at the library's Eastman Plaza, outside the front entrance at 222 W. Cotton St. Lots of other activities are planned as well this summer. Get the schedule on the library's Facebook page or by visiting longviewtexas.gov/2897/Summer-Reading-Club .