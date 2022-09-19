I can tell we're all excited about our newest trail extension and lots of us are already using it. I received several questions about the Guthrie Trail extension and its connection to the Boorman Trail and, I want to note before I answer them, that there is still work to be completed. Parks Director Scott Caron responded to these questions:
QUESTION 1: When will the underpass area on McCann Road be seeded/sodded so it's not a few inches in the mud for days after a rain?
ANSWER: "There is still some work that needs to be done on those areas including concrete embankment to prevent the erosion. I will note, with the close proximity to Guthrie Creek, the underpass will be underwater on occasion during large rain events. This occurs on other sections of the trail as well. Our crews remove the sand, silt and sediment once it has a day or so to dry out," Caron said.
2: Is the statue that was made of signs going to be returned to the Marshall Avenue end of the Boorman Trail?
A: You're talking about one of two similar art installations at both ends of the Boorman Trail that are called Vital Signs. Caron said it will be reinstalled "once we are able to do a walk-through with the contractor on this entire section which includes the work near McCann Street."
3: People in wheelchairs still have to cross grass to get to the trail at the Marshall Avenue parking lot for the Boorman Trail. Can additional cement be added at that location to address this?
A: The city is aware that that ramp and sidewalk from the parking lot don't reach the trail.
"We certainly want and need our trails to be accessible," Caron said. "We do have a small area at the trailhead at Hwy. 80 that needs to be addressed ..."
Q: Back last year you relayed that the city is going to repair the bump that goes across Bill Owens just before you reach Wellington Drive if you are going south. Those repairs still haven't happened. Can you provide an update?
A: Depending on what day you're reading this, the work is either about to take place or you just saw it happening.
On Friday, Public Works Director Dwayne Archer told me work was scheduled for Tuesday.
"It seems that there was a water line break in that area, and the patch was raised and needed to be repaired," Archer said in an email. "When they received the work order for the bump, they returned to the utility patch and repaired that location."
(Also, he appreciated you bringing it to the city's attention.)