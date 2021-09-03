QUESTION: I've heard some houses are being torn down over by the fairgrounds off Jaycee Drive. Who is doing that and why?
ANSWER: The city of Longview is making way for "long-term development opportunities" at the Longview Convention Complex, which includes the Maude Cobb Convention Center, Longview Exhibit Center, Rodeo Arena and Agricultural Pavilions.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the city has been purchasing the houses as they went up for sale. One previously was torn down, and four more are being demolished, with the goal of including that area "within the outdoor space of the overall complex."
"It's been our plan to demolish these houses ever since they were acquired. Some were acquired in 2017 and some in 2019. The demolition previously got delayed due to budget, but we had been planning to do it this year and were able to make it happen this fiscal year," he said.
Q: For the last two weeks I’ve seen some activity over at the old Kid's Station. Any idea what’s going on over there?
A: One of our local nonprofit groups is planning to move its 11-year-old resale shop there in the coming months.
Gifts of Grace, which helps support the mission of Wiseman Ministries, is in the North Loop Plaza shopping center at Loop 281 and Judson Road. Jennifer Beddingfield, executive administrator of the organization, said Gifts of Grace is working to complete a lease agreement for the former Kid's Station property at 2607 W. Loop 281. Beer Wells Real Estate Services East Texas represents the property.
Beddingfield said there's no move-in date yet, as there is work required on the building first. She estimated the store is at least six months away from moving.
Gifts of Grace's current store is about 13,000 square feet, while the former Kid's Station building is close to 20,000 square feet, she said, so the store will have more space.
"Our type of business, having a freestanding building is really much better for us than something that's connected to a shopping center," Beddingfield said, adding that the store could have parking lot sales if wants.
It also has a "great processing" area in the rear of the building and a loading dock that Gifts of Grace does not currently have.
"We're tearing out walls, all those little rooms — all the party rooms, we're eliminating those, opening up the floor and just making it a big open space," Beddingfield. She also noted that the store received a large donation of display furniture and store fixtures from a retail store that closed, and those items will be used at the new location.
"We're so excited about it," she said.
Q: Is that going to be a school off Tryon Road by Alpine Road? What about Eastman at Cotton? Another school?
A: Yes on the first question, no on the second.
I think you're talking about the new Hallsville West Elementary School that's being built inside the Longview city limits, but still in the Hallsville school district boundaries.
The other location is going to be a new CEFCO gas station.