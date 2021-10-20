QUESTION: Did the city of Longview ever decide how it will spend the federal money it will receive to help with COVID recovery? I’m an employee with the city who had to work through the pandemic, and I would like to receive hazard pay like the county awarded employees in the sheriff’s office.
ANSWER: The city and the county have taken different actions regarding hazard pay from the federal stimulus money each entity received separately.
Gregg County was targeted for $24.5 million in federal funding to help it recover from the lost revenues and added expenses of the COVID-19 pandemic and dedicated about $1.17 million of that money to $5,000 bonuses for all law enforcement officers employed by Gregg County for their work during the pandemic. (Longview police officers are not county employees.)
Gregg County also raised its tax rate mostly to pay for raises for county law enforcement personnel as the county is working to try to address a large number of vacancies in its law enforcement ranks.
The city of Longview took a different approach.
The city will receive almost $17.05 million and has already been paid about $8.5 million of that amount. The rest will be paid later, city officials have previously said. Plans for spending the money were outlined as part of adopting the new budget that just went into effect at the beginning of October.
Those plans call for spending through 2023-24: $7.5 million on revenue replacement in the city budget; $1.29 million on filling vacant positions from a hiring freeze implemented during the first part of the pandemic; and $8.26 million on infrastructure projects as allowed by the federal funding. That includes four drainage projects worth $2.12 million in the proposed budget.
The new budget does include across the board 3% raises for all city employees, as well as the typical step increases for police and fire personnel. City officials had said raises were sustainable versus paying bonuses like the county did.
Q: Is there anything that can be done about the auto noise on the loop and U.S. 259? Residents of Hollybrook Coves are constantly subjected to noise levels that exceed 100 db from cars with no mufflers, motorcycles, and even car radios. Isn’t there an ordinance against this level of noise? If so, is there any attempt to enforce it?
A: Several state and local laws would apply to the situations you describe, including, for instance a local ordinance that prohibits “loud, raucous noise which: (1) is offensive to persons in the vicinity thereof; (2) substantially impairs the peaceable enjoyment of public or private property; or (3) causes material distress, discomfort, or injury to persons of ordinary sensibilities in the area.” That includes “the playing of any radio, stereo, phonograph, musical instrument, or similar device in such manner or with such volume so as to be heard at least 50 feet away, or so as to offend persons in the vicinity; the discharge into open air of the exhaust of any steam or internal combustion engine, whether moveable or stationary, except through a muffler or other device which will effectively prevent the emission of offensive noises there from; and the use or operation of any device that is equipped on any motor vehicle, designed to aid in the braking, decompression, or deceleration which results in the excessive, loud, unusual or explosive noise from such vehicle.” (State law also requires vehicles to have a muffler that prevents “excessive or unusual noise.”)
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the police department is aware of the issues you mentioned and is trying to address them with enforcement. When you are experiencing these problems, you should call the department’s non-emergency number at (903) 237-1170.