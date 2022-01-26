QUESTION: What is the total length of the Cargill Long Trail and the Paul Boorman Trail? What's the total cost that's been spent on these trails so far? Is there any way of knowing how many people have used the trail or do use these trails?
It appears to me this is a tremendous amount of money, and very few people use it.
ANSWER: Each of these trails are 3 miles long, but keep in mind the city is completing work to connect the city's entire trail system.
The Cargill trail is where Longview's trail system got its start — it'll be 50 years ago in 2023. It was built after the Cargill family donated the original 2.25 miles for the trail, and it has been improved and extended over years, not just with local tax dollars but grant funding as well.
The current reconstruction project, which was funded by the 2018 bond package, has a $1.2 million price tag. (Translate that to say city voters approved spending this money.) I'll be honest and tell you I did not go back for the past 50 years and try to total the amount that has been spent on the trail. That figure would include yearly maintenance and other projects funded in the city's budget.
The Paul G. Boorman Trail, named for a former longtime parks director, Paul Boorman, was built in phases over several years and completed in 2010. The first phase cost $1,677,532, but was primarily funded, to the tune of 80% of the project, by a Federal Transportation Enhancement grant through the Texas Department of Transportation. (Thanks to current Parks Director Scott Caron for providing me that historical information.) The second phase was paid for by the 2007 bond package. It cost $3,149,388.
As for use, it might hard for some of us to get a really accurate picture of how many people use the trails since there are multiple entry and exit points, but the city does use counters to get a picture of what that looks like.
Caron report this past week to the parks board that that the city's overall trail system saw 62,745 visits in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 212,571 total for the year.
The Fairmont entrance to the Boorman trail — I feel like I should note there's a parking lot, a bathroom and water fountain there, which makes it a good place to start and stop your walks — saw more than 3,000 visits in one week in October. That number has fallen since cooler temperatures arrived. It was about 750 visits during the week of Dec. 27. Another counter at a separate location on the trail was used to measure visits in October and maxed out at 1,500, while a final location stayed between about 500 and 750 visits between October and December. One of those markers is near Marshall Avenue, and it's been under construction while the city connects the new Guthrie Trail to the Boorman Trail.
This is probably not the best time to gauge the Cargill trail's popularity, either, since it has been under construction since October, but a counter at the Fourth Street entrance logged as many as 500 visitors one week in October. The last available number from the week of Dec. 27 was closer to 250. Caron said that location logged about 700 average weekly visitors in the spring.
A note about trail counters: the city has six — because they're expensive, Caron said — and they are moved around periodically among the city's trails.
Q: I live near the intersection at the 1700 block of Tryon and Alpine. Can you tell me what they're building there?
A: That will be the Alpine Gardens housing subdivision, which will be built on a little more than 4 acres and consist of 26 residential lots. (That's from information that was presented to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.)