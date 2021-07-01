QUESTION: Am I required to have a city permit for a special or temporary event that is open to the public and where food will be served or sold?
ANSWER: Yes. Find the permit application online at tinyurl.com/2up9ycak . You also can find all the health permit applications you might be looking for at longviewtexas.gov/2853/Health-Permits-and-Applications.
Permits for temporary events cost $50 for one- to three-days and $5 for each additional day.
I spoke to Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks, and she told me that now that events are opening back up after COVID-19 restrictions, she’s seen a number of special and temporary events being held in the city — some that haven’t followed proper procedures.
“I need the public to know, if you’re going to have these things and there will be food, you need to contact the health department,” she said.
You’ll also need to provide the health department a list of the participating food vendors.
Also, don’t wait until the last minute. The health department wants to hear from you as soon as possible, but no less than five days before the event.
Finally, Kidd-Brooks warned that her office is experiencing issues with people selling plates of food from home.
Texas has a cottage industry food law that allows a person operating out of his or her home to make and sell “a baked good that is not a time and temperature control for safety food...,” and other similar food items, the Texas Department of State Health Services website says.
The law includes several other requirements but exempts these types of home cooks from permitting and inspection requirements.
However, the rules do not allow people to sell seafood or taco plates — anything that has to be time and temperature controlled, for instance, out of their homes. They can be cited and fined, and Kidd-Brooks warned her office will be enforcing the rules.
Q: My husband had his (COVID-19) vaccine done at the Gregg County (vaccine hub). We discovered his name was wrong on his card. We have tried unsuccessfully to get someone to help us get this corrected. Who do we contact?
A: I reached out to Christus Good Shepherd, which ran our local vaccine hub.
“Though extremely rare, if someone does encounter an error with their COVID-19 vaccination card, they can email NETX.Gs.covid-19@christushealth.org, provide their contact information, and they will be contacted for verification and replacement if necessary,” said spokesman Will Knous.
Q: Did the same people who campaigned for Mother’s Day also start Father’s Day?
A: First, please forgive me for taking a bit to respond to this question. Father’s Day has passed, but they deserve recognition every day.
The holidays were not championed by the same people, and Mother’s Day was established long before Father’s Day.
A woman named Anna Jarvis was the official champion of establishing Mother’s Day in the early 1900s. She was successful in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. (Thanks history.com.)
Official Father’s Day celebrations came some 50 years later.
The Library of Congress website says, “a holiday honoring fathers did not become official until 1966, when President Lyndon Johnson declared that the third Sunday in June would be Father’s Day. President Richard Nixon made this proclamation permanent in 1972.”
A woman named Sonora Dodd fought for Father’s Day. Her mother died during childbirth, and Dodd’s father raised her.
“While listening to a sermon at church on Mother’s Day, she thought about all her father had done for her and her siblings and decided fathers should have a day, too. Because Dodd’s father was born in June, she encouraged churches in her area, Spokane, Wash., to honor fathers that month. The first Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane in 1910,” the Library of Congress website says.
“Over the years, the idea spread, and people lobbied Congress to establish the holiday. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson, who had signed a proclamation establishing Mother’s Day, approved the idea, but never signed a proclamation for it. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge made it a national event to ‘establish more intimate relations between fathers and their children and to impress upon fathers the full measure of their obligations.’”