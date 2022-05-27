QUESTION: The city of Longview had black trash bags that were on a roll at one point. They were sold at Walmart and Skinner's, but they haven't been around now for a long time. I don't know if they're making any or not. Can you find out?
ANSWER: You are right. They haven't been around for a long time (which makes me feel old, because I remember writing about these bags back when I was a young reporter.)
"With the large variety of trash bags available in the market, the program was phased out about 18 years ago," said Dwayne Archer, the city's public works director.
Q: Has there been more news on a residential senior housing building going up between Home Depot and Andy's Frozen Custard? I'm very interested in this.
A: I reported in October that Trinity Housing, which has other projects here in town, thought construction would begin this summer on the 60-unit Longview Crossing Longview Crossing, and that is still the case.
Michael Fogel, the Austin-based vice president for Trinity Housing, said construction will start around September and take about 12-15 months to complete.
"We will start a wait list in the spring of next year and will start taking applications in the summer, assuming everything is on schedule," he told me in an email. "As you know this is an affordable property for seniors 55 and older. We are required to qualify residents no more than 90 days before they move in, so this limits how far in advance we can start taking applications. Next summer as we get closer to completion and opening, we will be hiring an on-site property manager and will put the word out at that time for the application process."
The complex will consist of 40-one bedroom units and 20 two-bedroom units that are 753 square feet and 965 square feet. Longview Crossing is being built through a federal tax credit program that makes construction more affordable, allowing developers to charge lower rents for people who qualify based on income.
Fogel said income qualifications are: 42 units for people at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) — 28 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units; 12 units at 50% AMI — eight 1-bedroom and four two-bedroom; six units at 30% AMI — four one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units.
Fogel said 60% AMI rents will be $775 for one bedroom and $925 for two-bedroom; 50% AMI rents will be $630 for one bedroom and $750 for two bedrooms; and 30% AMI rents will be $350 for one bedroom and $415 for two bedrooms.
Trinity Housing also renovated Heritage Tower in downtown Longview into senior apartments and built Hickory Trailer senior housing apartments on East Loop 281 near Page Road.
"This is our third affordable senior housing development in Longview within the last five years, which makes the city one of our core markets," Fogel said. "We have found the city’s process for support and project approvals to be fair and transparent throughout this time, which makes for a business friendly environment that encourages continued investment from us and others. I would like to thank Bill Graham at Sperry Commercial, Councilmember (Kristen) Ishihara, and Mayor (Andy) Mack for their support.
The Tyler office of Hamilton Builders, Trinity's in-house general contractor, will build the complex.