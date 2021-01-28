QUESTION: There is a health clinic here in Longview that will only give their patients of record a vaccine. They refused to give my husband an appointment because he is not a patient there. Can they do that?
ANSWER: The Texas Department of State Health Services told me that’s OK. Here’s what Chris Van Deusen, media relations director for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said:
“Hub providers should be vaccinating people regardless of any preexisting relationship, but other providers may be administering vaccine to their existing patients at this point.”
Q: The hub that was just announced here, and some other vaccine locations, have asked for people’s insurance information. I thought the shot was free? What is the purpose of gathering that information, and are the hubs and other vaccine locations allowed to gather that information?
A: Van Deusen, with the state health department said, yes, they are allowed to gather that information.
“There’s no out-of-pocket cost for people getting vaccinated, but insurance (public or private) will reimburse providers an administration fee, so that’s why that information is important,” he said.
Q: My question is, is the stimulus money still being sent out, because we didn’t get any?
A: Automatic payments for this second round of Economic Impact Payments end this week, according to information I found on the IRS website.
The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department announced on Dec. 29 that the second round of Economic Impact Payments started being delivered that night by direct deposit payments and continuing into the following week, with paper checks starting to be delivered Dec. 30. Those checks could take weeks to arrive. (Those distinctions about direct deposit or paper checks really depend on how you’ve arranged to send and receive payments to the IRS in the past. Some people are being paid with debit cards. Be careful not to throw them away. They’re in a white envelope that clearly shows the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal.)
“The IRS emphasizes that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment. ... The IRS reminds taxpayers that the payments are automatic, and they should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions.
As with the first round of payments under the CARES Act, most recipients will receive these payments by direct deposit. For Social Security and other beneficiaries who received the first round of payments via Direct Express, they will receive this second payment the same way. Anyone who received the first round of payments earlier this year but doesn’t receive a payment via direct deposit will generally receive a check or, in some instances, a debit card. For those in this category, the payments will conclude in January.”
If you’re eligible for a payment but don’t receive one, or the full amount, you might be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your taxes.
“The Recovery Rebate Credit is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the COVID-related Tax Relief Act. It is a tax credit against your 2020 income tax. Generally, this credit will increase the amount of your tax refund or decrease the amount of the tax you owe,” information from the IRS says. “The Recovery Rebate Credit was eligible to be paid in two rounds of advance payments during 2020 and early 2021. These advanced payments of the Recovery Rebate Credit are referred to as the first and second Economic Impact Payments.”
If you already received the full amounts of the two payments, you don’t need to do anything about the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax returns.
You also can check the status of your payment by using the Get My Payment tool at the top left of the irs.gov website.