QUESTION: I attended an early Saturday morning flag football game at Womack Field and was carrying a cup of coffee I had just purchased before getting to the game. I was told by the gate attendant that I could not enter with outside food and would have to stand outside the gate to finish my coffee, which I respectfully did. Later that same day, I attended a child's soccer game at Lear Park and noticed many people brought in coolers, totes and clearly marked food and beverages from nearby restaurants into the soccer fields while watching games. Why are the rules so different? Aren't they both city-owned facilities?
ANSWER: The rules actually aren't different, but the enforcement is, for several reasons. It boils down to the fact these facilities are set up in different ways that affect enforcement, and the concession stands are run by different organizations.
Lear Park and Womack are city-owned facilities. At Womack, though, the concession stand is operated by East Texas Little League Football. The city contracts with a provider to operate the concession stands at Lear Park soccer fields. Parks Director Scott Caron said the city owns the facilities and sets the "standard practices" for how they are operated.
I'll note that Lear Park also is home to baseball and softball fields with concession stands operated by the Longview Boys Baseball Association and Longview Girls Softball Association. The Jack Mann Splash Pad also has a concession stand that is operated by city staff, and no outside food or drink are allowed there either.
"In general, we do not allow outside food and drink at those facilities that we have concession stand operations at," Caron said, explaining that's to allow the organizations operating them to maximize their ability to make money from food and beverage sales.
It's up to the organizations operating the concession stands to be "as mindful or as strict" as they want regarding enforcement.
At the soccer fields, though, Caron noted it's an "immense space" that doesn't have a fence like Womack does, where everyone walks through gated entrances.
"It's kind of the same reason that when you go to a movie theater they don't like for you to buy outside food and drinks," Caron said. "They want you to buy it all there."
He described the importance of those revenues to little league football.
"They're not charging any of the kids this year to play football, because they didn't play last year," because of COVID-19, Caron said. "The only means of them generating any type of revenue to pay officials and their own expenses is to have concessions. That's what they're doing. That's been their policy for a long time."
It's an additional way of keeping the costs down for the players, he said.
He also said there could be a difference in how the no-outside food and drink standard is enforced based on whether there's a tournament operator involved.
Q: There is an underground pipe on Bill Owens Parkway that is bulging up under the street. When will it be fixed?
A: Dwayne Archer, the city's acting public works director, is familiar with what he described as a "small rise on Bill Owens Parkway near Wellington Circle," and repairs are coming.
"We suspect it has been caused by roots following the drainage line," he said. "We have been monitoring the location and have seen very little impact on ride conditions but expect the rise to increase in time. We have scheduled a repair to be made at the beginning of the New Year."