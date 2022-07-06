QUESTION: I saw the story the News-Journal published about Mission Longview and the students who were out volunteering, helping clean up people’s yards and helping with other projects at local nonprofit groups. I’m an elderly woman on a fixed income. Are there programs available to help me with cleaning up my yard and doing some maintenance projects?
ANSWER: I’ll encourage you to contact the city’s of Longview’s “Connect Longview” program, which helps match volunteers to assist homeowners who need help with repairs and some yard work. Requests for assistance go through a review process before they’re approved.
Call (903) 237-1060 for more information or visit longviewtexas.gov/3565/Connect-Longview.
Q: Why do the minutes of board meetings that should be readily available on the East Texas Advanced Academies website say you have to request access?
Also, which Longview ISD campuses have dyslexia teachers?
A: While I believe the information in each of these cases is public by law, I have not received a response from LISD in the more than three weeks since I originally made the request. Additional attempts at an answer from the district have been equally unsuccessful.
I will say that I asked the same question on May 6 of Dr. Brian Ziemer, the deputy of operations and financial services for East Texas Advanced Academies, about the minutes, and he said the website was in the process of being updated and minutes from meetings after Feb. 28 still had to be approved.
If you look at meeting agendas since then, it appears some of those minutes were likely approved but they’re still not available on the website.
Hopefully we will all receive an answer soon.