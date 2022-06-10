QUESTION: It looks like Sparklight might have hit a water line in my neighborhood this week while that company was installing its lines to serve our area. City employees were working after 5 p.m. to repair it and restore service. Will that company pay for those repairs and for all the hours city employees worked?
ANSWER: It sounds like that's still to be determined. Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said when that type of situation occurs, an "investigation" is conducted to determine who is responsible for the costs associated with damage and repairs.
"Should the contractor be found responsible for additional costs to the city due to the damage to the line, the contractor is held accountable for the repair cost," Archer said.
Q: I haven't heard anything about a fireworks show in Longview this year for the Fourth of July. Has it been canceled for some reason this year?
A: You scared me for a minute there until Mr. Answer Line reminded me we had reported in February about plans for this year's show. (Sigh of relief. The fireworks show is one of my favorite things events every year, although I'll admit that I have a lot of those kinds of favorites.)
Anyway, yes, the Fireworks and Freedom Celebration is on, drumroll ... the Fourth of July, which falls on a Monday this year. The "biggest fireworks show in East Texas" will be at the Maude Cobb Convention Center and Activity complex off Cotton Street or Jaycee Drive as usual. The gates open at 4 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. concert featuring country musician Drake White and his band The Big Fire, as well as an opening performance by Mount Pleasant native Hayden McBride. The fireworks start after dark, at 9:30 p.m., and it's all free (unless your kids convince you they need ice cream, like mine do every year.)
Find information at LongviewTexas.gov/Fireworks .