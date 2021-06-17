QUESTION: Now that the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Texas have decreased, approximately how many cases of COVID-19 that require hospitalization are Longview’s hospitals having?
ANSWER: I’m sorry I don’t have a specific local number. I only have a regional hospitalization number, and that number is much lower than our peak.
Longview is part of Trauma Service Area G, which consists of Marion, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Shelby, Trinity, Upshur, Cherokee, Freestone, Houston, Rains, Franklin, Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson, Smith, Wood and Camp counties. Looking at information on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, the peak number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in that region was 684 on Jan. 6. That number has been mostly in the 50s and 60s this month but was at 70 on Tuesday.
The state website says hospitalizations are hovering around 2% of regional hospital capacity.
While I don’t have specific local numbers, both hospitals did confirm much fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations than during the peak this past fall and winter.
“As vaccination rates increase, we have seen an encouraging reduction in both the number of COVID cases and patients admitted to our hospitals. However, along with vaccination, prevention is crucial to preventing spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Will Knous, Christus Health public relations manager.
He said CHRISTUS Good Shepherd encourages people to: wear a mask; wash hands frequently; practice social distancing; and stay home when sick.
“Our hospitals and emergency rooms remain safe places for all to receive quality care. We are not powerless in this public health crisis, and we can defeat it in the same way we defeated previous threats to public health – by working together to keep our family, friends and community safe,” Knous said in an email.
Libby Bryson, marketing director for Longview Regional Medical Center, said the number of COVID-19 patients there “has been minimal for some time and down significantly from the height of the pandemic.”
“We continue to follow CDC and Texas Department of Health guidelines to deliver COVID-safe care for all patients and our providers. COVID safety precautions remain in place in our hospital, including requiring masks for all who enter and appropriate personal protective equipment is used by our caregiving team,” she said in an email.
Q: Could you please assist me with the clarification of a law? As I read it, it is unlawful for merchants to charge additional fees to use a credit or debit card when purchasing goods or services. I have been charged with such fees, typically 3% to 4% at many local merchants (usually restaurants) for using my card. Here is the link to the law: https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/BC/htm/BC.604A.htm .
A: All I can say is that these waters are a little muddy.
The Texas Finance Code says, “in a sale of goods or services, a seller may not impose a surcharge on a buyer who uses a credit card for an extension of credit instead of cash, a check, or a similar means of payment.”
However, in 2018, a federal judge ruled in favor of several businesses that filed a lawsuit about this. The judge determed the law violated their rights to commercial free speech. The judge also blocked the state attorney general’s office from enforcing the law against the businesses in the suit.
Attorney General Ken Paxton later issued this related opinion.
“When a court determines that a statute is unconstitutional as applied, it normally invalidates the statute only as applied to the litigant in question and does not render the statute unenforceable with regard to other litigants or different factual circumstances. ... In holding (the state law) unconstitutional as applied, the district court noted that the merchants in question did not seek ‘to extract additional profits by imposing surcharges in excess of the cost of accepting each credit card,” the opinion says. “Thus, the court concluded that the speech at issue was not deceptive or misleading. ... However, the court acknowledged that the state is ‘free to prevent the dissemination of commercial speech that is false, deceptive, or misleading,’ and suggested that the First Amendment analysis would be different if the merchants sought to impose higher surcharges than the swipe fees charged to the merchants by credit card companies.”
If you think a business is overcharging you, you can complain by filling out a form at txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm or by calling the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 512-463-2185 (toll-free at 800-621-0508).