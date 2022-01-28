QUESTION: Early in the pandemic, people who had COVID-19 were being asked to donate plasma to help make convalescent plasma to help treat other people who became seriously ill with COVID-19. Is that still needed? Is that treatment still being used?
ANSWER: The short answer is that the program has basically ended because other treatments are now available. (And truthfully I hope we can all appreciate the miracle of modern medicine that has so quickly responded to this pandemic with ways to get through this.)
Here's the long answer, with some help from Linda Goelzer, public relations director with Carter Blood Care, which was providing convalescent plasma to area hospitals.
When COVID-19 first entered the world, there were, of course, few treatments available. The medical community was learning like the rest of us were, and a program was launched to use convalescent plasma, which has been used to treat other illnesses. People who had been ill with COVID-19 developed antibodies in their blood that helped them fight the disease, and those antibodies can be used to help other patients recover. The plasma, or liquid portion, of the blood from someone who had recovered from the illness was given to someone sick with COVID-19 so they could benefit from the donor's COVID-19 antibodies.
"We were collecting that plasma as part of a national program," and it was in demand by hospitals, Goelzer said. "Now, there are more treatments for patients that are effective and readily available."
Hospitals quit ordering convalescent plasma, and Carter Blood Care has stopped providing it, with input from others in the industry as well.
She said the program began in June 2020 but stopped briefly June 30, 2021, when there was a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitals began looking at the newly available monoclonal antibody treatments. Monoclonal antibodies are like the antibodies a person's body would make to fight an illness, but they're manufactured in laboratories. (COVID-19 finally caught up with Answer Line earlier in January and, as a cancer patient, I greatly benefitted from receiving one of these treatments. Not all antibody treatments are effective against the current omicron variant, though, and I received the one that's specifically known to work.)
In June 2021, Carter quit testing donors for COVID-19 antibodies, with Goelzer saying at that time that Carter also had a "little bit of a stockpile" of convalescent plasma.
When the illness started spiking again, the program was reinstated Aug. 21, 2021, but at that time, the FDA also announced guidelines about the strength of antibodies that needed to be in a person's plasma to be effective. Carter began testing donor's plasma again for antibodies, so they didn't draw from people who didn't have the proper levels.
Again, though, as new treatments for COVID-19 were developed, Carter told donors they would stop the program after Dec. 31. Hospitals were leaning more toward other available treatments and there was no longer a need.
"The COVID-19 convalescent plasma was so important early in the disease's discovery and epidemic and pandemic," Goelzer said. "It was important because there just wasn't a lot available to put toward this epidemic and to help patients."