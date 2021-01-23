QUESTION: In November, the Mapnimbus tool on the police department’s website sent an alert about a homicide that took place on Faircreek Lane on Nov. 20. Can you provide any information about that?
ANSWER: Oh technology. It makes or breaks us, sometimes, and in this case it broke us. Or maybe we broke it.
For those who don’t know, the police department’s website offers an interactive crime map, called Mapnimbus, which lets you sign up to receive alerts about crime in specific areas.
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me there is “a flaw in that program where it takes a dead body call and reports it to the public as a homicide.”
“We have spoken with the vendor and they are working on the problem,” he said.
For more information about Mapnimbus, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/2650/Interactive-Crime-Map.
Q: Would it be possible to publish the Zip codes in Gregg County where the hot spots are for COVID? It would not interfere with the HIPPA regulation due to no personal information would be included, just the areas of the county citizens should be cognizant of.
A: I’m sorry. I haven’t been able to locate a source that identifies cases by Zip code in this area. At one point, that information was on the Northeast Texas Public Health District’s website, but that information has since been converted to county level information. See what’s available at tinyurl.com/y3smethj.
And if any of y’all have seen zip code level information, please let Answer Line know.
Q: Is it possible for someone to find information on what Congress person(s) sponsored various amendments to the original bill that was introduced? As an example, the recent stimulus bill that was finally passed.
A: It’s possible but not easy. Congress.gov has a search feature for legislation that lets you monitor what happens to it as it makes its way through the process. Find that feature at tinyurl.com/whaytaj, but be prepared to make selections for various filters to narrow your search. Good luck!
Q: How much snow did we end up getting earlier this month?
A: The newspaper previously reported that about 3 inches of snow fell on Longview.
Q: How do I get my name on the ballot to run for city council?
A: I’ll assume you’re talking about the city of Longview, but these rules generally apply to any city council election. In Longview, the office of mayor and the District 1 and 2 council seats are open in the May 1 election. You have until Feb. 12 to file.
Here are qualifications to serve on the Longview City Council, from the city’s website at www.longviewtexas.gov/3330/Candidate-Filing-Info:
Be at least age 21;
Have lived in the city and the district you would represent for at least 12 months before Election Day;
Meet all elgiblity requirements in the Texas Election Code;
Pay a $100 filing fee or submit a “petition for candidacy in lieu of a filing fee,” with the petition signed by “not less than the greater of (i) twenty-five (25) qualified voters of the territory from which the office is elected equal to one-half of Mayor in the most recent Mayoral general election.”
The necessary forms can be found at the website above or in the City Secretary’s office, at City Hall at 300 W. Cotton St. They may be filed in person or by mail.
Early voting will be conducted in the lobby at City Hall, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 19-23; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24; and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. April 26 and 27.