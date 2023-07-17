QUESTION: Can you provide an update on the Matt Hipke case?
ANSWER: The case has been passed to the Texas Attorney General's Office to handle, according to court documents.
Matt Hipke, a physician whose practice, Adolescent Care Team, has since closed, was arrested and charged in 2022 with multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to court records.
Former Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson had last fall asked for 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy to appoint Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd to take over the case, citing a conflict of interest in Watson's office. (Watson did not seek re-election.)
"Prior to Sept. 1, 2022, the defense team representing (Hipke) included Mrs. Stacey Brownlee, who has now been hired by the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney's Office as an assistant district attorney," Watson said in court documents. "Having the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney's Office prosecute a case where one of its assistant district attorneys formerly served as a member of the defense team would rise to the level of conflict of interest and give the appearance of impropriety."
In May, Byrd asked to be recused as well, saying in court documents that "Upshur County has pending capital murders, other murders, is currently down a prosecutor and does not have the manpower/ability to handle this case at this time. Therefore, justice would be better served if the district attorney and all assistant district attorneys of Upshur County, Texas, be recused and the appointment of an attorney pro tem be made."
He said he had cleared the transfer of the case to an assistant attorney general with the state attorney general's office.
Q: The city of Longview is removing traffic signals at a couple of downtown intersections. What will happen to the traffic signals that are removed?
A: The city of Longview decided to remove the traffic signals on Whaley Street at Fredonia and Center streets, after studying the intersections, including a test of four-way stops controlled by signs instead of traffic signals.
The traffic signals are being removed and will be four ways stops controlled by signs.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said the city will keep the signal equipment in storage "and use them as needed throughout the rest of our system."