QUESTION: There is no crosswalk marked on Hollybrook Drive where Cargill Trail users cross over, just west of Eastman Road. Is it possible for the city to install one?
ANSWER: I love a good news day in Answer Line.
City staff agrees one is needed, with Public Works Director Dwayne Archer saying it would increase the safety of the public.
"We will have a crew get that installation added to their schedule. Thank you to the reader that brought that to our attention," he said.
Q: On the television show "America's Funniest Home Videos," except for the last show where people at Disney World voted for the winner, who votes for the $10,000 winner of each show?
A: A bunch of random people, selected by a polling company hired by "America's Funniest Home Videos."
Here's how the contest rules describe that process: "Prior to the taping of the show, Producer will employ a third-party polling firm ... to conduct voting by engaging a random sample of participants ... throughout the country to serve as voters. Participants will vote for their favorite video from among the three (3) finalists using an online survey system (or an alternate voting system, as determined by Producer). The first, second and third prizes will be awarded based on the number of valid votes cast for each of the three (3) finalists.
In the event of a tie for the $20,000 prize, the vote will be taken again, between the tied entries, with a different set of random Participants, until the tie is broken. In the event of a tie for second place, both videos will receive the second place prize money (and there will be no third prize awarded)."
Q: I am looking for a follow-up on a murder trial and conviction that was in your paper some time ago. I don’t usually read anything about cruelty to children or animals, but I read far enough to see that the parents were convicted of killing their little 10-year-old girl. They did horrible things to her, like making her eat dog feces and pouring hot sauce down her throat. They would put her in a crate for punishment, and she finally died when they punished her for eating something she wasn’t supposed to have. I have just been haunted by this, and want to know that the parents have been executed.
A: I can understand why you've been haunted by this child's death. It was terrible to read about what Arne Lynn Deal went through before her death in 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was not quite 11 when she was killed and had lived a life of torture.
Several of her family members have gone to prison for various crimes in relation to her life and death. Her cousin and her cousin's husband (at least at that time) remain on death row in Arizona. Sammantha Allen was the cousin's name at the time of her trial but her last name is listed as Uriarte on death row. (I do not know why it changed.) Arne's uncle on death row is John Allen. They were convicted in 2017.