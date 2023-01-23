QUESTION: I have been concerned as I watch the walkers and bikers crossing Fourth Street and Hollybrook where the lights have been installed to help those using the trail to cross the street. When the button is pushed, the light goes yellow, then flashing yellow, followed by red, and finally flashing red. Drivers usually heed the red light, but drive through all the other lights. Could you please refresh our readers on the driving handbook regulations for how to navigate these traffic lights?
ANSWER: First, I hope it makes you feel better to know that the police department told me it hasn't received any calls regarding your concerns at those locations where those signal-controlled crosswalks were installed. (One is at the intersection of Fourth Street and Clinic Drive between Hollybrook Drive and Loop 281, and the other is on Hollybrook Drive west of Fourth Street.)
Police spokesman Brandon Thornton was nice enough to review how we drivers are supposed to respond to those the signals at those locations. (He also provided a visual guide the city previously published about those crosswalks.)
"The crosswalks were installed as part of the first phase of the Guthrie Trail extension, which will officially open later this month. They are designed to help protect those using the trail, while also leaving traffic flow on the busy corridors unaffected," he said in an email. "When not activated by someone attempting to cross the street, the signal will remain unlit and drivers can proceed through the crosswalk without stopping.
"Once the crosswalk has been activated, it will begin flashing yellow to prepare drivers for a crossing. A solid yellow light warns drivers to prepare to stop, and a solid red light indicates that drivers are required to stop for the pedestrian crossing. A flashing red light means that drivers are to stop but may then proceed through the crosswalk when it is clear of pedestrians."
Q: I read your article on New Hope turning plastics into fuel. I am curious: Are they planning a plant near Mt Vernon, Texas?
A: A company representative told me there are no plans for a location in Mount Vernon.