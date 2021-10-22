QUESTION: Recently, data from NET Health published in the News-Journal shows Gregg County to have "moderate" transmission while the CDC website still showed us well into the "high" transmission level. Why the difference in data?
ANSWER: Differences do exist in the data collection and reporting between the Northeast Texas Public Health District, the state health department and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is largely because of reporting requirements for testing laboratories.
"Similar to our Disease Surveillance Division not receiving notice or information related to all COVID-related deaths from local health and medical providers, NET Health is not always been contacted by every testing laboratory of COVID-positive lab results," said Terrence Ates, spokesman for NET Health. "Every testing laboratory is required to report to DSHS, but not every testing laboratory contacts their nearest health department, nor do they always contact the health department for the county in which a client actually resides."
Ates said the CDC uses data reported by every state health department.
"In addition, their scale of low-medium-high community spread is different that the scale that was devised by our local health authority and local physicians who live and work in the counties covered by NET Health's Disease Surveillance Division," he said. "Our epidemiologists informed me that they can only provide reports based on the data they are provided and based on the positive lab reports they receive.
"Our Disease Surveillance Division does not actively contact every testing laboratory across the county, region, state, or country because that process is not time efficient to conduct on a continual basis. We did that process when COVID first arrived in March 2020 but it was not a process that could be sustained."
Q: I have a child who goes to Hudson PEP. Sometimes, when I'm sitting there waiting to pick my child up, there are some kids outside walking around in circles. Is that some kind of punishment?
A: Of course, I didn't see specifically what you're talking about, but I've had two children at Hudson PEP, and I'm familiar with what my kids have called "walking the fence" (unfortunately). Yes, it's a form of punishment.
ANSWER LINE THANK YOU: On Friday morning, the Urban Creed Motorcycle Club surprised Answer Line as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a sweet gift basket and other goodies just before members left on a ride to spread joy to breast cancer patients in several other Texas cities. I can't tell y'all how much their love and support and from so many other people has meant to me and to my family. Cancer is hard. Friends make it better.