QUESTION: I work out several mornings each week at the Lifeway gym facility on Bill Owens Parkway in Longview. My route to the facility takes me north on Bill Owens from Marshall Avenue, across Fairmont Street, to the gym.
Most mornings, I have noticed a herd of about a dozen white-tailed deer grazing in the meadow at 1022 Bill Owens Parkway shortly before sunup. I assume that the animals are residents in the wooded area between the proposed beer garden-sports complex site and the Paul Boorman Trail directly to the east.
To your knowledge, has there been any discussion as to the effect that construction of the beer garden-sports facility will have on the well-being of the herd of deer? Are there plans to relocate the animals or make other accommodations for their protection, or will they be left to fend for themselves?
I have no desire to hold up business development, however, the presence of the deer in this thoroughly urban setting seems to be an unusually welcome occurrence that deserves some attention. Perhaps the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
ANSWER: I don't know of any discussions that have taken place about this topic, but the developer says that wooded area will be largely left alone.
The site is 11.5 acres, and project owner Kenneth Shore said he will only develop on land that's already been cleared. He won't clear anymore for development, except for 10 or 15 feet on the south for a parking lot.
"I'm not clearing any of the woods," Shore said.
Also, there actually aren't any requirements for him to protect the deer habitat.
The city of Longview's Development Services Department does not have a process that considers a project impact on wildlife.
Also, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told me there are no "specific regulations that require developers to consider or protect deer populations." It's a different story for threatened and endangered species, of course.
"We do recommend developers voluntarily consult with our Environmental Review Team, and they review development plans and propose best-management practices for their consideration," Lerrin Johnson, a public information officer for the agency, told me in an email. "It’s all voluntary, though. Developers can reach out to the TPWD Environmental Review Team. More information can be found on our website."
The Boorman Trail, which runs behind the proposed development, was intentionally built in a flood plain. Nothing else can go there. So it's probably accurate to say that the trees all along the trail, not just around this development, will always be largely untouched. That does not, however, mean that the deer are untouched.
Shore, who grew up in the Pine Tree area, recalled what happened when the roads in that area started to develop and there frequently were dead deer on the road. (That still happens.)
"That deer population has been squeezed. That used to be the country," Shore said, referring back to the time before the Greggton area was annexed into Longview and Longview and Greggton began to grow together.
Also, the deer are being hunted in that area as well.
He said he found two illegal hunting stands on the property when he bought it, and bow hunting is taking place on some of the privately owned land along that corridor.
Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long said that while people can't discharge a firearm in the city for hunting, bow hunting isn't illegal during archery season.
"Landowners can legally harvest with a bow and arrow," he said, and he knows of a few places where that happens.
However, he urged people using the trail or others to report it if they witness "sketchy stuff" happening, including hunting on someone's land without permission, not having a hunting license or "waste of game" — killing a deer, for instance, and not harvesting it.
Reports can be made to the Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-792-GAME.