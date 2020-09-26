QUESTION: Back in the ‘50s, I know there was a black dentist who had an office here, if you’re going south on Green Street, just south of the railroad track, named Dr. Brown. I don’t know what his first name was, but I do know he was here in the mid- to early ‘50s. I was trying to find out for sure if he was in the running for being the first black dentist in Longview. Dr. Brown did some work for me when I was a teenager. Can you please see if you can find any information on him?
ANSWER: This is my favorite question this year. (It’s possible I’ve already said this at least once this year, but who’s counting?) I love it because it feels like we’ve found a missing page of our history.
I would say he’s definitely in the running to be declared the first black dentist in Longview, but I’m wary of saying that with 100% confidence because it appears we might have already incorrectly given someone that title.
In December, we published a lovely story about Dr. Robert L. Harper Sr., a retired dentist who died at the age of 99 that month. He sounded like a wonderful man who had been a practicing dentist in Longview as early as 1952, according to our story. Harper, who was honored at the 2012 Unity Honors luncheon by what was then Partners in Prevention, was remembered for being an active community volunteer and for providing dentistry services to people who couldn’t afford it.
Our story said he was believed to be the first black dentist in Longview. He definitely left his mark on the city, and nothing about finding out there was an earlier dentist changes that.
I used newspapers.com to search old Longview articles and discovered there was an earlier black dentist, whose name matched the one you provided. In newspaper articles, he was referred to as J.L. Brown, but an online search through the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners website shows his license was issued in 1922 under the name Joseph L. Brown. (That same website shows Harper’s license was issued in 1952.)
It’s clear Brown was a community leader. In articles I found, he was involved in what was apparently a large and active Boy Scout presence in the black community. In 1950, he was on the committee for the Boy Scout and Cub Scout organizations established at Bethel Baptist Church. In 1947, he was the speaker at the baccalaureate ceremony held for Wiley College’s graduating class.
In 1954, he testified during an unsuccessful case brought before a Gregg County judge by a Houston attorney who wanted the indictment of a black man dismissed because there had been no black people on the grand jury. In the Jan. 10, 1954, article about the case, Brown was described as one of “two Negro professional men” who provided information about the “Negro population, schools, churches and business facilities.”
I think he must have been very brave to have testified during that trial.
His October 1976 obituary said he had practiced dentistry in Longview for 40 years, after having moved his practice here from Terrell. The obituary says he attended Central High School and Bishop College in Marshall and then earned his dentistry degree from Meharry Medical School in Tennessee. His wife, Rowena, was deceased by that time and the obituary doesn’t list any children. It also says he was a member and trustee of Bethel Baptist Church in Longview.
So, thanks for this question. This man has a place in our history, and I’m glad to have rediscovered him.