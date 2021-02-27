Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from 2018:
QUESTION: A lot of attention has been given lately to people living in the U.S. illegally being deported back to their home country. How does this take place — by bus, airplane or what?
ANSWER: The answer to this question would largely be situational.
Some of the methods of return are dictated by federal law or by simple geography.
As an example, someone who arrives in the country illegally by airplane and who is stopped before actually entering the country would be sent right back where that person came from on the next return flight, according to a representative of customs and border patrol with whom I spoke.
The spokeswoman I talked to also said it’s possible immigrants could be returned by bus or plane, for instance, but that could be largely determined by whether the country’s borders touch the Texas state line.
Q: Is it still a traffic violation to turn right on red at Bill Owens and Loop 281? There used to be a small sign saying “No Right Turn on Red,” but it’s not there now. The location was monitored by a traffic camera previously. (Don’t ask how I know this ...)
A: I’m not judging you and why you know about the traffic camera that was once there.
Longview police spokesman Sgt. Shane McCarter confirmed for me that right turns are legal there.
You might remember that work on that intersection a few years back as part of the Loop 281 expansion helped make right turns on red possible at that location.
Q: There’s a medical office that does not appear to have an adequate number of handicapped parking spaces. Are they abiding by state laws regarding the number of handicapped parking spots they should have?
A: So, you told me the name of this place, but I’m not printing it because it seems unfair to do that without being able to say yes or no.
And I can tell you I am in no way qualified to make a determination about whether this particular business is meeting the requirements.
Generally speaking, parking facilities must have: one accessible parking spot for up to 25 spaces; two accessible spots for 26 to 50 spots; three for 51 to 75; four for 76 to 100, and so on.
However, there are other parking requirements that could specifically apply to this facility.
So, here’s what I suggest: If you suspect this facility doesn’t meet the requirements you can complain to the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division online at ada.gov/filing_complaint.htm or to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation at tdlr.texas.gov.
Q: What happened to Buddy Calvin Jones’ Caddo Indian Museum? I met his mother when I went through the museum during the 1970s. I believe there was an obituary for him in the Longview News-Journal a few years ago, and I seem to remember there was an article in the newspaper about his museum artifacts in another Longview museum. Is that still so? If so, where is the museum?
A: I think a lot of us who grew up around here remember visiting his family’s museum of Caddo Indian artifacts when we were kids.
And yes, what has been described as one of the largest collections of its kind in the region, consisting of several thousand objects, was donated in 2003 to the Gregg County Historical Museum.
The museum, at 222 N. Fredonia in downtown Longview, opened a special display area in 2014 to show part of the collection.