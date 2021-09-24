QUESTION: When I was a kid 70 years ago in my hometown of Temple, the trash would go to the dump grounds, where it would be placed in a huge pile. They would dig holes, maybe 100 yards long, 4 or 5 yards deep and very wide. They’d push the trash in the holes, roll over it and crush it with a tractor and then spread dirt over it. Then they put lime on top to control the smell. How does the Pinehill Landfill between Longview and Kilgore work?
ANSWER: Well, today’s landfills are a wee bit more complicated, as described for me by our friends at Republic Services, who own and operate the Pinehill Landfill.
“A modern landfill is made up of ‘cells.’ A cell is constructed by excavating a section of a landfill, and lining it with several layers of material to keep waste and liquids contained,” information from the company said. “One cell is filled at a time, and the cell in use is known as the ‘active face.’ Garbage is deposited, then compacted by heavy equipment, and covered with dirt at the end of each day. When a cell is full, it is permanently capped, and a new cell becomes the active face.
“The decomposition of organic waste creates biogas, which is made up primarily of methane. At Pinehill Landfill, this biogas is collected and processed into pipeline-grade renewable natural gas, which is used as fuel in natural gas fleets. Republic Services operates 69 landfill-gas-to-energy facilities at its landfills around the country.”
Republic provided me a neat infographic, which is attached to this column online, that provides some great detail, including a diagram showing the parts of a landfill. It’s neat to see the series of wells that remove biogas from the landfill and the description of how an engineered closure helps prevent gas from escaping and water from infiltrating completed sections of the landfill.
Q: How did the Haitians who have been at the Texas border get here? Haiti is an island.
A: I’m glad you asked this because Answer Line was wondering this herself.
I found a couple of great Associated Press and NPR articles that explained this. I’ll start with the reminder that Haiti has been rocked by one natural disaster after another for years and recently has been dealing with political unrest.
That’s led a number of people from the island to jump on airplanes and start their journey to America by flying to places such as Brazil or Chile in South America. (Sometimes, they intended to stay there, but the reports I’ve read have said they’ve had a hard time getting jobs or earning enough to live.)
And so, they’ve come to our border now in all the ways other people in Central America come to our border, although the NPR article I read mentioned there’s a lot of misinformation driving the push, with some of the Haitians believing they would be allowed to enter the United States.
Q: What happened to the police beat? I haven’t seen it in the Longview paper in a couple of weeks.
A: We hope to be able bring police beat back soon. With the help of some of our editors, I’ll tell you we know it’s been a while since it’s been published, but it’s not being discontinued: “Several factors have played a part in its recent omission. The largest is that we’ve had other stories that have been a priority for news coverage.”