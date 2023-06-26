QUESTION: Is there any financial assistance available to victims of the power outage who cannot work because their place of employment is closed due to no power? And is there any financial assistance for small businesses that cannot open due to no power?
ANSWER: The process to determine what kind of assistance might be available to homeowners and businesses is not yet complete.
A number of Northeast Texas county judges and Gov. Greg Abbott have completed part of the process by issuing a disaster declaration for Gregg, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Harrison, Hopkins, Marion, Panola, Smith, Titus Upshur and Wood counties. Now, people affected by the storm need to help that process along.
"Texans impacted by storm damage from severe weather are encouraged to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT)," Wes Rapaport, media and communications officer with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said in an email.
"This self-reporting damage survey helps emergency management officials identify damages and determine the state’s eligibility for federal disaster assistance."
The survey is available in English and Spanish at damage.tdem.texas.gov.
Q: Could you pleas tell me what the word "preps" stand for in the Best Preps awards that are presented each year?
A: Sports questions of any kind make me nervous. Answer Line is at heart still a band geek who didn't learn much at all the sporting events the band attended in high school.
So, I asked my favorite sports editor, Jack Stallard, for some help.
That abbreviation comes from the word "prepare." As an example, the phrase "prep school" generally means a private school that prepares students for college.
I wasn't able to find when exactly that phrase started being used in reference to athletes, but Stallard said he's used that phrase during his entire 38-year career. I found its use is pretty widespread in other sports-related publications.
"We know not all athletes go on to college to play sports ... and some don't move on to college at all, but from my understanding, 'preps' is short for 'prepared or being prepared for the next step,' whatever that might be," Stallard said.