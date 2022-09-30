QUESTION: Is there an electronics recycling event coming up locally?
ANSWER: Yes, an electronics recycling event will be after the first of the year, but I don't have a specific date yet.
Edie Brown, the city of Longview's solid waste manager, said the city and other agencies will be working together to host the event. Stay tuned for more details, including what kinds of items can be disposed of at the electronics recycling event.
Q: How do I dispose of an old television?
A: Options are limited.
Smaller televisions can go in your trash to go to the landfill. The city will collect larger televisions if you schedule a bulky item pickup by calling (903) 237-1250.
Generally speaking Texas doesn't have an abundance of electronics recycling locations, but Texas law says television and computer-equipment manufacturers must offer recycling opportunities. Look for information specific to the television you want to recycle at TexasRecyclesTVs.org, or for computer equipment visit TexasRecyclesComputers.org. You also can find out if the manufacturer has a "mail-back" option if you look at the manufacturer's recycler website.
Otherwise you can use the website www.mrmrecycling.com/recycle-now.php and search online for "Electronic Recyclers Near Me." Just understand that you need to inquire about costs or other restrictions. Electronics retailers might offer options as well.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also recommends that if your electronic item, whatever it is, is in good working condition look around for a local nonprofit organization that might be able to use it.
Find more information at www.tceq.texas.gov/p2/recycle/electronics or email recycle@tceq.texas.gov.
Q: I have a friend who is a foreigner living in the United States. He has a green card and is not a citizen, but he also has a U.S. Voter ID card and votes in the elections. I thought only U.S Citizens can vote in our elections?
A: I think it's possible you and I are missing some information about your friend, but yes you are correct. Only U.S. citizens may vote in federal elections and, in Texas, in state and local elections. Perhaps your friend became a citizen at some point? Non-citizens who vote, or even register to vote, can get in serious trouble and jeopardize their ability to stay in the country under the law.
Also, I'll note that some local jurisdictions in other states are opening up voting to non-citizens in local elections — for school boards and city council members. The argument for that is that non-citizens pay taxes, too, or, for instance, their children attend public schools, and they should have some say over the governance of those entities.