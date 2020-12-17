ANSWER LINE NOTE: Answer Line has asked Pine Tree, Hallsville, Spring and Longview ISDs to respond to a question about air ventilation and circulation and other steps the campuses are taking to help control the spread of COVID-19. Pine Tree has responded so far this week. I hope to hear from the other school districts. Here are the questions:
QUESTION: What kind of adjustments or new equipment and changes did the school district make in air circulation/ventilation in an effort to try to make improvements to air flow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms through the circulation of fresh air?
Also, can you describe if the district installed/uses plexiglass in lunchroom settings at all, as another method to prevent COVID spread while kids are eating — or are they all eating in the classroom?
ANSWER: Tony Hollins, Pine Tree’s assistant superintendent of facilities and planning, said, “There are fresh air intake and exhaust systems already in our buildings. These systems use CO2 sensors to proportionally open the fresh air damper input into each classroom and common area based on the increase in CO2 level created by the increase in occupancy. This design ensures outside fresh air is introduced and circulated frequently into the building.”
He said students at the primary campus are eating in their classrooms.
“We purchased Duraplast dividers with a clear plastic window for our other campuses. These are used on the cafeteria tables as well as the classroom tables,” he said. “Acrylic dividers were also installed on all cafeteria serving lines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“The district will continue to clean and use the CDC/COVID-19 cleaning protocols that we have used this school year. We will continue to use our electrostatic sprayers to disinfect our common areas and our classrooms.”
Q: I am looking for any information on a Billy Jack Brutchin. He was indicted by the grand jury in Gregg County for identity theft and fraud and forgery. Can you give any information?
A: The News-Journal initially reported on this arrest (he’s had others) in February, when the now 48-year-old initially was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond on a warrant charging him with forgery of a financial instrument between $30,000 and $150,000. (Court records list a Gladewater address for Brutchin.) His July indictment says that in January 2018, he had “with intent to defraud or harm another, execute a writing so as it purported to be the act of Billy Cherry, who did not authorize the act, and said writing was a commercial instrument of the tenor following: a lease with Pawnee Leasing to obtain property in an amount of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
“And it is further presented that on or about the 28th day of October, 2018, defendant did then and there, with intent to defraud or harm another, execute a writing so it purported to be act of Billy Cherry, who did not authorize the act, and said writing was a commercial instrument of the tenor following a lease with Time Payment to obtain property as an amount of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.....”
The case is still making its way through the court system.