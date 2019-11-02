Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. More questions and answers will return next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column:
QUESTION: It is not uncommon to see homeless individuals walking along with a dog. What are the policies of the homeless shelters in Longview when one of these individuals shows up in extremely cold weather with their pet? Are they permitted to keep the dog inside with them or are they turned away?
ANSWER: The answer can vary, depending on the specific situation.
I checked with the three emergency shelters I most often associate with the population of homeless people we see walking around town: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, House of Hope and Salvation Army. I found they generally have the same policies, with some variations in implementation.
First, they all allow someone with an official service animal to bring it into the shelter with them. After that, you’ll see a difference in the approach taken by the House of Hope, a shelter for women, and the Hiway 80 and Salvation Army shelters.
“This is a shelter for individuals, not animals,” said Capt. Mark Jacobs of the Salvation Army. “There are public safety and health issues associated with co-mingling animals and people. We’re not set up to deal with animals. We don’t have a place for them to run. Logistically, we’re simply not able to accommodate animals.”
Eric Burger, executive director of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, said his organization has seen an increase in clients with service animals. A challenge associated with that, though, is that there also are people who have pets they say are service animals that really aren’t. The U.S. Department of Justice has set specific parameters the mission uses to determine if an animal meets the criteria for a service animal.
“We then have to be careful because of the liability,” Burger said.
When someone does show up at the shelter with an animal, staff tries to be creative to help the pet’s owner find an alternative housing solution for the animal, he said.
Helen Johnson, director of House of Hope, said her organization accepts clients with service animals and has allowed small dogs and cats to stay at the shelter.
“Everyone that comes in our front door is case by case,” she said, explaining that cats are crated in an area outside unless it’s cold. Cats aren’t allowed to roam inside considering that so many people are allergic.
Q: This is the stated return policy of the Dollar Tree Stores located toward the bottom of every customer receipt as follows: “We will gladly exchange any unopened item with original receipt. We do not offer refunds.”
This is misleading where the term unopened is used since most of the items sold are in sealed plastic including those that are in boxes, so they have to be opened to access the product. The Dollar Tree employees here in this area will in fact accept items that have been opened because they are aware of how stupid this wording is. However, it should also be included in the official return policy printed at the bottom of the receipt because that represents the official return policy as dictated by corporate. I hope you can help to get this return policy issue cleared up?
A: I feel like my response to this should be, “Shhhh … you’re going to get those nice folks at the store in trouble.”
Why? Because there’s nothing to clear up. You read the company’s return policy correctly. Here’s what Dollar Tree says about its policy online: “So that we may continue to provide you extreme value for $1 when shopping at one of our retail stores, we reserve the right to limit quantities, do not offer refunds, and consider all sales final. We will gladly exchange any unopened item with the original receipt.”
If there’s any question about what the means, let me clear it up: You paid $1 for this item. If you don’t open it and want to exchange it before you open it, OK. If you open it, and it doesn’t work or it’s broken or it’s not the color you wanted, too bad. You paid $1 for it, and you, not the Dollar Tree, will absorb the cost of that loss.