QUESTION: Does a homeowner have any recourse against people who, walking their dogs down the street, allow them to stop and poop in someone's yard? If I see them coming, I will go outside and watch them until they pass, but I’m not always home when it happens.
ANSWER: I'm sorry to say there doesn't appear to be an easy answer to your problem.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said he consulted animal control, and there's no law requiring people to pick up their dog's poop from someone else's yard.
If the person is walking the dog up into your yard, so that the dog's owner is also in your yard, you could file a criminal trespass complaint.
City ordinance would apply if the person is walking the dog off leash, since the city does have a leash law.
If you haven't already, maybe trying a friendly conversation would do the trick.
Q: Why has the Longview News-Journal stopped printing the restaurant inspection reports?
A: I'm sorry. The most I can tell you is that we are considering restoring that feature.
Q: The first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine just passed. Is there an update on how many civilians have been killed?
A: The United Nations has reported that since Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been 21,580 civilian casualties, including 8,101 people who died and 13,479 people who were injured.
That included the deaths of 3,584 men, 2,127 women, 256 boys and 201 girls. There also are 31 children and 1,902 adults who died whose sex is not yet known. Of the injured, 3,536 are men, 2,421 are women, 398 are boys and 293 are girls. Also, the sex of 271 injured children and 6,560 injured adults is unknown.