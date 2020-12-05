QUESTION: I have possibly missed a Business Beat or Answer Line column. My bad. I was on the loop for the first time in months. What happened to Casa Ole? The sign now says Don Benito's.
ANSWER: Don Benito's Mexican Cafe is operated by the same folks who long carried the Casa Ole franchise here.
I spoke this week to Eddie Noe, director of operations, who explained to me that the restaurant changed its name after its Casa Ole franchise ended this past summer. Now, longtime franchise owner Bennie Hair operates Don Benito's Mexican Cafes in Longview and Tyler. His business has been in operation since 1982.
"We are continuing to offer the same great food and great service," Noe said.
Also, he noted that the Loop 281 location is the spot that gave birth to that famous green sauce we all love, and it's still part of the menu.
Q: Is it true that flu kills more people than COVID-19?
A: Not according to the data I've seen from sources I trust.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the 2019-20 flu season saw 38 million cases of the flu, 400,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths. About 276,000 people in the U.S. have died so far from COVID-19 this year.
And here's what Johns Hopkins Medicine says about COVID and the flu:
"COVID-19: The first cases appeared in China in late 2019, and the first confirmed case in the United States appeared in January 2020.
"Approximately 65,359,887 cases have been confirmed worldwide. There have been 14,148,719 cases in the U.S. between January 2020 and December 4, 2020.
"Flu: The World Health Organization estimates that 1 billion people worldwide get the flu every year. In the U.S., for Oct. 1, 2019–Apr. 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there were 39 million to 56 million cases of flu. (The CDC does not know the exact number because the flu is not a reportable disease in most parts of the U.S.)"
"Also, the World Health Organization estimates that flu and flu-related causes kill 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide each year.
ANSWER LINE ASIDE: Please, please wear your mask, and while you're at it, wear it so that it covers your mouth AND nose. And yes, wash your hands. A lot. Let's all look out for each other, please, and try to get a handle on the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This truly takes a village.
A NOTE FROM ANSWER LINE: So many people are struggling financially this year, thanks to the effects of COVID-19 on our economy. Here's my shameless plug to remember the organizations that are trying to help local families have a great Christmas in spite of the challenges of this year:
Buckner Family Christmas: For information, visit pages.buckner.org/ christmas-in-longview or contact Reagan Maldonado at rmaldonado@buckner.org or (903) 291-7079
Salvation Army: Help ring the bells for the Red Kettle campaign. For information, call (903) 215-8463; select an name from an Angel Tree at Longview Mall and Gregg County Walmart stores; give to the Red Kettle campaign, including by texting KETTLE to 91999 and entering the donation amount.
Toys for Tots: Sponsored by the Marine Corps League Detachment 959 in Longview, collection bins for new unwrapped toys can be found at the Walmart on Fourth Street in Longview and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Longview; to send a monetary donation or drop off unwrapped toys, contact Jerry Crutcher at (337) 501-2766 or email jcrutch363@aol.com. Checks can be made out to “Toys for Tots” and sent to 345 Honeycreek Lane, Longview, TX 75605.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: The mission is asking for toy donations for children up to 16 years old. Donations, including monetary donations, may be left at the office at 3123 W. Marshall Ave. For information, visit www.hiway80rm.org .
Christmas for the Least of These: This nonprofit organization serves foster children in Region 4 of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, which includes 23 counties in Northeast Texas. Wish lists for children as well as a list of drop-off locations in Longview, Tyler, Kilgore, Hallsville and Overton are available on the Christmas for the Least of These Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CFTLOT. For large drop-offs and questions, call (903) 983-0127.
Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree: The Havertys/Newgate Christmas Angel Tree, bearing the names and wish lists of hundreds of children, are up at the furniture store at 1101 W. Loop 281 in Longview and at Longview Chick-fil-As on East Loop 281 and West. Loop 281. Visit the Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree website at www.hnangeltree.org to adopt a wishlist or make a monetary donation.
Blue Santa: The Longview Police Department's Blue Santa program tries to provide an average of three toys per child, and monetary donations are accepted year-round to support the program. Checks can be made out to Blue Santa Project, and all donations can be dropped off at the Longview Police Department. For information, call (903) 237-1199.
Longview Fire Department Toy Drive: The fire department’s toy drive is set for Dec. 12 in the parking lot of Longview Mall. Toys must be new and unwrapped. Monetary donations are accepted. Visit the Longview Fire Department's Facebook page for information.
East Texas CASA: East Texas CASA is is an organization of volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in court. Community members can stop by CASA’s office at 1121 Judson Road, Suite 184 in Longview, to choose a child from its tree. Call (903) 753-8093 or email officeadmin@EastTexasCASA.org .