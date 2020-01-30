QUESTION: What is the tall pole with vegetation on it (or overgrown bush) on the track side of the Longview Amtrak depot building? It’s not very attractive during the winter months. Does it have some historical reason to be there?
ANSWER: Well, you should get a prize for asking this question because it meant I got to talk to one of my favorite local storytellers, one of the keepers of our history, a long-term railroad man and an all around nice guy — Griff Hubbard. (Officially, he is the last of the employees of the old Texas and Pacific Railway in Longview and now the product line agent for Amtrak’s Texas Eagle. He’s had his hand on the Texas Eagle as it runs through Longview for years.)
And this is a great story.
“That’s my trumpet vine,” he said. “I took that cutting from the patio courtyard wall of the Excelsior House Hotel in Jefferson, Texas, in 1974 and planted it around that telephone pole so it wouldn’t be such an eyesore next to the Amtrak depot.”
It’s true, he said, that it goes dormant during the winter, for four months out of the year.
“But eight months out of the year, it is a huge, fully productive hummingbird haven, who come to suck the sweet nectar of the trumpet vine,” Hubbard said. “Hummingbirds love trumpet vines.”
The depot now belongs to the city of Longview, so the city could shape and trim the vine, but otherwise Hubbard is quite protective of it. Cutting it completely down also would mean folks getting on and off the Texas Eagle would get to look at an “ugly, old creosoted telephone poll,” Hubbard said.
The vine, which blooms with red flowers, has become a trademark of the Texas Eagle’s stop in Longview, with a large number of hummingbirds living and feeding off the vine, he said.
“Passengers love it,” Hubbard said.
Q: What is the status of the weight room that was funded by a donation from an ex-Ranger player? I thought it was going to be placed in the Parks Fitness Center.
A: In May 2019, Lane Johnson, a former Kilgore College Ranger who now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, announced he would donate a half-million dollars for the construction of the Lane Athletic Performance Center at Kilgore College. Plans call for a facility with weight and training equipment that could be used by athletes in all sports.
I checked in with Kilgore College spokesman Chris Craddock, who said plans are for the donation to be used to construct a free-standing building next to Masters Gymnasium, where the college’s tennis court were once located.
“Kilgore College is working with an architect to develop site and construction plans,” he said in an email. “At this point, we are early in the planning process, but we’re working to have construction started as soon as possible.”
A READER’S MESSAGE TO ANSWER LINE: I just wanted to thank you for some results you helped with. I submitted a question back in the fall about whether the Longview News-Journal could run the oil and gas report on Sundays, and I see that it just began. It’s done well. I will just give you credit for that.
ANSWER LINE RESPONSE: Actually, I feel like I owe you an apology. I inquired about this when you asked back in the fall, and so I knew my boss, Ric Brack, was working on it. We didn’t have a launch date, yet, though, so I couldn’t tell you anything at that time. I hope lots of readers find it useful.