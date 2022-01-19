QUESTION: Isn’t there a city ordinance making it illegal to park a non-running vehicle in the street?
There is a large truck in my neighborhood, in the street, that has not been moved for months. It’s a hazard, not to mention an eyesore. I’ve contacted the city several times but nothing has been done. It needs to be moved!
A: I believe your specific problem has been resolved, but I will tell you it is illegal in the city of Longview to park on the street overnight (and other rules apply to junk vehicles).
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton was already working on your specific issue, though, when I contacted him about this, and he told me the vehicle has been moved.
TAX SEASON COMETH: Answer Line spoke to our friends who faithfully organize the AARP Tax-Aide program in Longview each year. Don Martin, local site coordinator, said he'll start making appointments on Monday, with Tax-Aide kicking off on Jan. 31. His wife, Rebecca, assists with the program each year, along with some 13 other volunteers.
AARP Tax-Aide provides free assistance to elderly and low income people in filing their taxes. This year's Tax-Aide season runs Jan. 31 through April 18, with hour-long appointments available between 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, at 1115 S. Mobberly Ave.
Make appointments by calling Martin at (903) 238-3523 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If no one answers, call back later. Martin asked callers not to leave voicemails.
Martin noted that participants do not have to be AARP members to receive the free tax help. However, he said people who are filling out their taxes through the AARP program need to bring the individual letters the IRS is mailing out that details information about the child tax credit and federal money received through COVID-19 recovery programs.
"It will basically be a drop-off method," Martin said. "We can't sit down with the clients to do the return."
Participants will sign in, complete the necessary paperwork and then wait in their cars while volunteers work on the returns. They'll then be called into the review the tax information and sign the necessary forms.