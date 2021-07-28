QUESTION: Are there specific rules for how close to the street homeowners can put decorative items (yard art)? Is there a setback rule? I see mailboxes with planters, but that’s different I guess. I tried to find the information in the city building codes, but couldn’t find anything.
ANSWER: These types of rules are part of the city's new Unified Development Code, which was adopted in 2020. Answer Line will admit that she hasn't mastered this 500-page document yet, but Development Services Director Michael Shirley helped me out.
The Unified Development Code, Article E, Section 1.03 U2, says we can't put any "object, structure, facility, or sign, whether temporary or permanent" in the public right of way. without approval from the city engineer (Find the Unified Development Code here: longviewtexas.gov/3481/Unified-Development-Code.)
The right of way isn't one set size. Shirley told me it can be different based on the type of road and other factors.
"The best advice is to use a survey to determine the location of the front property line, which would be the beginning of the (right of way)," he said.
Q: Are we ever going to get a Braum's here?
A: Y'all keep asking about this, and I try to check in every few months.
One day, I'll get to really answer this question, but today is not that day.
Back in April, Braum's spokeswoman Amanda Beuchaw said Longview is still on the list for a future restaurant, with the company targeting a site at U.S. 259 and Wal Street.
This week she didn't have an update. She said there's no timeline set for a Longview store.
BOOK DONATIONS: A regular question Answer Line has received over the years is where books may be donated. The Longview Public Library has been a place we could take books we no longer wanted in years past, but the library stopped accepting book donations in March 2020 because of the pandemic. Donations and then book sales have been coordinated by the Friends of the Longview Public Library, with proceeds benefiting the library. Many of that group's members were vulnerable to COVID-19, leading to a pause in book donations and sales.
Good news, though: Book donations and sales are starting again.
The Friends of the Longview Public Library are conducting a book donation drive 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Eastman Library Plaza. That will be followed by the first book sale since January 2020, which is set Aug. 12 to 14.
You may donate books, DVDs, audiobooks and CDs in good condition. Items that won't be accepted are magazines; newspapers; items that are stained or dirty or otherwise clearly damaged, moldy, or bug-infested; and Reader's Digest Condensed Books.
"The importance of the donations is we use them to either fill in gaps in our collection or sell them in the book sale. When items are sold in the book sale, the proceeds go to the Friends of the Longview Public Library. Book sales are their main stream of income. However, this past year and a half their income has been drastically affected due to the pandemic," Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said. "The Friends then use all their proceeds to fund proposals from the library for new programs and events. The funding we receive from the Friends is critical for paying for story times, Summer Reading Club, Haunted Library, Chautauqua, Indie Author Day, and Christmas programming. We cannot do all the wonderful things we love to do with our patrons without the support of both the Friends and the profits of these book sales."