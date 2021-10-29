Editor's note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. Look for new questions and answers soon. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from 2015:
QUESTION: There's a local car dealership and a local insurance company that advertise they can sell cars and automobile insurance to people who do not have driver's licenses. How is that possible?
ANSWER: It's possible because state law does not prohibit it. A representative of the Texas Department of Insurance confirmed there's no state law that prohibits selling automobile insurance to someone who doesn't have a driver's license.
State law does require "proof of financial responsibility" to register a vehicle.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles also requires someone buying a vehicle to show "proper" photo identification to obtain a title and registration for the vehicle. Proper photo identification can be a driver's license or state identification certificate; a U.S. or foreign passport; a U.S. identification card; or identification documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S Department of State, NATO or Status of Forces Agreement.
Q: Is it animal abuse to kill a snake?
A: State law doesn't define it as such, but depending on why you're killing the snake, it could get you in trouble.
I turned to Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long to help me navigate state laws that do prohibit killing snakes in certain situations. While there is room for interpretation from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, here are the basics:
Generally speaking, if you kill a snake because you're trying to protect yourself, your family, your animals or your property, you won't get in trouble.
However, you must have a hunting license if you're actively going into swamps or rivers, for instance, and hunting or collecting snakes. You'll be in even more trouble, criminally, if you hunt and kill a timber rattler — a threatened species.
Q: What do the two Ms stand for in the name of the candy M&Ms?
A: Now this is an interesting story, which I found on the website of the Hershey Community Archives. And yes, that's Hershey as in the candy company, and yes, M&Ms are made by Hershey competitor Mars.
The candy, though, originally was a result of a partnership between the two companies around the time World War II started.
Bill Murrie was the longtime president of the Hershey Chocolate Co. until his retirement in 1947. He had been sales manager at one point and continued to work with major industrial customers, such as Mars.
Forrest Mars, the son of the Mars Candy Co. founder Frank Mars, worked with Murrie's son Bruce to make sure Mars would have adequate chocolate supply during the war for a new product — what became known as M&Ms (for Mars and Murrie). When World War II ended, the archives website says, Forrest Mars "maneuvered" Bruce Murrie out of the partnership that created the candy.
Q: I've always wondered about the the admonition to "never look a gift horse in the mouth." What does the mouth of a horse have to do with receiving a gift?
A: I turned to a favorite Answer Line book in the Longview Public Library for this answer — the Dictionary of Phrase and Fable.
It says: "The age of a horse can be roughly determined by examining its teeth. That people knew this long before A.D. 400 is witnessed by the appearance of the above expression in the writing of St. Jerome, who called it a familiar proverb at the time. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth, an injunction to accept presents gracefully without trying to find something wrong with them or determine how much they're worth, is literally reproduced in German, French, and other languages, though its first English use is don't look a given horse in the mouth."