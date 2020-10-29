QUESTION: The newspaper has recently reported some cities have a place to turn in unused medications that are no longer needed. Does Longview have a place to turn in these medications safely?
ANSWER: Yes! We’ve had permanent drop-off point for some time in the lobby of the Longview Police Department, at 302 W. Cotton St.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me the drop-off container in the lobby accepts “over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, medication samples, medications for household pets, and medicated lotions or ointments.”
“Among items that are not allowed are needles or other ‘sharps,’ hazardous waste, thermometers, narcotics, trash, mail, lost and found materials, empty containers, or non-medicated personal care products like shampoo or perfume. Commercial disposal from medical facilities, doctor/dental offices, veterinarians, etc. is prohibited,” Thornton said.
Q: Is anyone in the area accepting plastic bags for recycling? I always take them to Walmart in Marshall, but they haven’t had the bin out for months.
A: Check back at your Walmart now. A company spokesman told me told me that stores had removed the bins for recycling store bags out of an abundance of caution when COVID-19 hit. However, the stores started putting those bins back out Oct. 15, and he said the stores in our region have returned their bins for recycling Walmart bags.
Otherwise, you might have a hard time finding a place to recycle them. Longview’s recycling program stopped accepting them a couple of years ago when the recycling market first tanked.
Q: Where does the word “beat” originate, as in a police officer’s beat?
A: My favorite, The Oxford English Dictionary, at our Longview Public Library (because I like actual books) lists one of the definitions of beat as “The round or course habitually traversed by a watchman, sentinel, or constable on duty” and another as “A course habitually traversed by any one; sometimes.... in phrase, ‘out of one’s beat:’ not in one’s sphere or department.”
The first definition was noted as being first used in a 1721 article in the New- England Courant — one of America’s earliest newspapers — in the following manner: “The several Clerks of the Train-Bands made a strict Enquiry at all the Houses within their respective Beats.”
Other entomology sites I found noted that the origin of the word comes from the sound of a person’s feet on the ground.