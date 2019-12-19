QUESTION: Two mattresses have been dumped on an uninhabited lot on the north side of Spring Hill Road, between McCann and Judson roads. The mattresses have been there for several months. Is there any entity that I can call to have them picked up (like maybe the city sanitation bulky item pickup truck) or does the landowner have to make that request?
ANSWER: This is a job for the city’s code enforcement office.
The city’s website says “each residential sanitation address is provided up to 4 (four) bulky item collections per year.” (Also, a $20 fee is charged for collection of mattresses and appliances because of landfill costs.)
It doesn’t sound like the area you’re describing counts as a residential trash customer.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said this sounds more like an illegal dumping issue. Those kinds of issues should be reported to the city’s code compliance office at (903) 237-2760 or by using the CitySend app. City officials then will contact the property owner to sort out how to handle the issue. (CitySend is an online and mobile service request system the city uses. Read more about it at www.longviewtexas.gov/2282/CitySend .)
However, I told Hara the location you described, and it sounds like the city will already be looking into the issue.
Q: On McCann Road across the street from the mall, at that light, there’s a very nicely taken care of memorial, and it’s been that way for years. My husband and i were just curious whose memorial is it and what are they memorializing and how long has it been there?
A: In November 2017, 22-year-old Maria Jovana Canchola of Longview was injured in a wreck at the location. She died later at Good Shepherd Medical Center.
I saw a picture with her obituary, and she was a beautiful young woman. I’m not sure exactly when her family erected the memorial.
Q: Do you know why construction has been halted on Walnut Hill between North Fourth and Celebration Way? That huge piece of property was cleared this summer and tons of sand brought in for a building site. A port-a-john was on the property for a short period and then removed. Nothing has been done for several months.
A: I believe you’re talking about 912 Walnut Hill, where Trademark Construction received a development permit earlier this year. A development permit allows a lot to be prepared for construction (removing trees, for instance).
That’s the site where Dr. Ryan Guillory plans to build a 10,500-square-foot building for offices to share with his wife, who also is a doctor, as reported in May in the News-Journal.
Plans for that project have been submitted to the city and are under review.