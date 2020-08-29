QUESTION: Has the police department of East Mountain risen from the ashes much like the phoenix? I’m sure I saw a car with the East Mountain Police logo on it.
ANSWER: I’ll avoid a lengthy rehash of the events that left the city of East Mountain without a police force a few years ago, and just say yes. The city of East Mountain is rebuilding a police force, starting with the chief.
I spoke with new East Mountain Police Chief Mike Rider this week, who told me that he was hired a couple of months ago, with the department’s first actual date of operation June 1.
“Right now, it’s just me as the chief,” he said, but added that the city plans to expand the department but keep it “small scale.” “We’ll probably never have 24-7 coverage.”
Rider, who is a former investigator with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, is working a rotating schedule right now while he assesses the city’s needs. The sheriff’s office will continue to provide dispatch services and help provide coverage for the city. East Mountain residents who need emergency assistance will continue to be routed to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office when they call 911. People with non-emergencies can continue to call (903) 843-2541.
Rider said he hopes to add another full-time officer around the first of the year
Things have been going well, Rider said, and he asked the community to give his department a chance.
“We want to be a police department that the city was very proud of,” Rider said.
Q: My question is regarding face masks and face shields. It seems like I’m seeing more people wearing face shields, and I’m wondering, first of all, if they are as effective as wearing a mask, and in places that require that you wear a mask, do they accept people wearing face shields as a mask? To me it doesn’t seem like a face shield would do as good of a job as people wearing a mask.
A: The experts don’t recommend wearing a face shield as a substitute for a mask.
I got some help from our friends at Christus Trinity Clinic to help respond to this, and Dr. Andria Cardinalli-Stein said guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say, “there is not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields, on their own, for source control of COVID-19.”
“This means that a person wearing only a face shield can likely spread the virus to others, if they have it,” Cardinalli-Stein said. “A face shield protects the eyes of a person wearing it from respiratory droplets of others, so when a face shield is used with a mask it can provide additional protection. The CDC advises wearing a face shield without a mask only in the rare case when a mask covering the nose and mouth cannot be worn.”
The CDC recognized that wearing a mask might not be “feasible” for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or people who care for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. In those instances, the CDC recommends that some face shields provide better protection than others, including face shields that wrap around the sides of a wearer’s face and extend below the chin and hooded face shields.
Also, shield wearers should wash their hands before and after removing the shield and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth while removing the shield. Reusable face shields should be cleaned after each use. (Note: the CDC says plastic face shields should not be used for newborns and infants.)
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order says people must “wear a face covering over the nose and mouth,” without describing the specific face covering. Enforcement of the mask order has been pretty nonexistent in the businesses I’ve been in, so I doubt someone wearing a face shield would catch any grief.