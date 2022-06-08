QUESTION: When is East Texas Advanced Academies’ contract with Longview ISD up for renewal?
ANSWER: Not for a few more years.
To review, East Texas Advanced Academies is the charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD: East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, J.L. Everhart Magnet Academy, Johnston McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
Information the district provided me through a request for documents that are considered public record show the original contract between LISD and ETAA began Dec. 13, 2018. An amended agreement went into effect Aug. 20, 2020, and it authorized ETAA to continue operating the campuses through July 31, 2025, with automatic, three-year renewals after that.
I’ll note there are some provisions in there allowing for termination of the agreement.
Q: Is there a city ordinance against parking a vehicle on a residential street for long periods of time? There is a truck that hasn’t moved from its parking spot on French Street in many months. The owner has been approached about moving the truck onto his driveway, which is spacious, but he has ignored all requests. Vandals have even egged the truck, and the owner has ignored the incident.
A: In Longview, it is illegal to habitually park on the street overnight. City ordinance says, “Overnight parking for storage on any paved street is hereby prohibited. ‘Overnight parking for storage’ is hereby defined as the habitual parking or storing of cars, trucks, tractors or other vehicles on paved streets during the hours from sundown to sunup, except temporarily disabled vehicles which are protected by flares or other approved signal devices. It is not the intention of this section to prohibit or interfere with passenger cars temporarily parked at night, where such parking is not done regularly and during the entire night.”
Report parking violations by calling the police department’s nonemergency number at (903) 237-1199, or reach out to your police area representative for help. Find out who that person is at longviewtexas.gov/2647/Police-Area-Representatives.
A FOLLOW-UP: Several months ago, the News-Journal reported when three administrators in East Texas Advanced Academies were placed on “administrative leave with pay” after the resignation of Dr. Cynthia Wise, the former CEO of the charter school organization. I wanted to be fair and provide readers an update: former Forest Park Principal Dr. Wilbert Andrews, former IB and Talent Search Director Dr. Arthur Brown and former Ware Principal Josh Worsham have all submitted their resignations effective at the end of June, according to minutes from LISD’s April 11 board meeting. The district never provided specific information about why they were reassigned, but a district spokesman previously said, “there were reassignments made in leadership on various ETAA campuses .... However, no Longview ISD employee has been terminated nor severance packages issued. Rather, these Longview ISD staffers were reassigned by Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox in the best interests of our students and consistent with the reassignment provision within the employees’ contracts.”
The spokesman also said “there are not any written complaints (or records of investigations into said complaints), nor any internal electronic communications or written communications regarding reasons for their reassignments in the possession of Longview ISD.”
Also, while the certifications of several personnel who previously worked at ETAA campuses are being reviewed by the Texas Education Agency, the certifications of Andrews, Brown and Worsham are not under investigation and remain in place, according to online TEA records.