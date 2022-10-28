QUESTION: I was told years ago that the airport was compensated for every "touch and go" by airplanes practicing landing and takeoffs. The fee was $250 at that time. I am curious how much it is now. I see numerous planes flying in and then coming around and going back towards the airport.
ANSWER: Airport Director Roy Miller explained to me this week the East Texas Regional Airport does not have such a fee for non-commercial operators.
"We are one of the least expensive airports in the region because we want to provide a service to the public, " he said.
The airport's focus, he said, is on attracting customers to the airport. Gregg County operates and provides funding to the airport, which is different from many other airports that aren't tax supported and that pay for their own operations through a variety of revenue sources — multiple restaurants and commercial airlines, for instance. East Texas Regional Airport also has benefitted from a number of grants over the years and leases land to different businesses at the facility.
Military and commercial training flights that take off or land at the airport, for instance, do not pay "touch and go" fees either. LeTourneau University built its College of Aviation & Aeronautical Science at the airport and rents the land on which it's located.
Commercial users pay the airport 35 cents per thousand pounds of landed weight. That fee applies to charter flights as well. It does not apply to American Eagle, which provides service between East Texas Regional Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. In Shreveport, for example, landing fees are more than $3 per thousand pounds.
Gregg County waived American Eagle's rent and landing fees years ago to help ensure the airline continues providing service at the airport.
"Our primary source of income are land rental (for facilities located at the airport) and fuel flowage fees," Miller said. He compared those fees to a gasoline tax, which the airport collects from its "fixed base operator," a company it contracted with to provide fuel for planes using the airport.
Miller pointed out that the airport also offers free public parking. Parking costs $9-$12 at Shreveport Regional Airport, according to that airport's website.
East Texas Regional Airport is small without a lot of commercial service and mostly general aviation, Miller said. The amount that would be generated with landing fees would be "fairly insignificant," he said.
Q: When is the city going to clean up the limbs and leaves in front of Fire Station No. 6 on McCann Road?
A: You've probably noticed that it's been cleaned up, but I wanted to explain that it actually wasn't a city project.
SWEPCO was performing routine maintenance there — addressing a tree that was too close to an energized line. Local SWEPCO External Affairs Manager Mark Robinson told me SWEPCO and the city of Longview routinely work together on these types of projects, but this time there was a miscommunication about which organization was removing limbs and such.
SWEPCO cleaned it up after learning about the situation and communicating again with the fire department, Robinson said.