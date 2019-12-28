QUESTION: Do you know whether the Eden Apartments complex on Eden Drive has been abandoned? It was damaged during the May storm. Aside from clearing out downed and damaged trees, it appears nothing has been done as far as repairing and refurbishing the place.
ANSWER: I drove by the complex at 303 Eden Drive (hopefully we’re talking about the same place), and when I drove in to the complex I could see there were some buildings that were damaged and some that weren’t. There were tarps or something similar covering damaged areas in a couple of spots.
I could see that the complex has not been abandoned, because there were still lots of cars in the parking lot and people coming and going from units in buildings.
I checked in with city building and development officials, who said their office had spoken several times with representatives of a company working with the apartment complex regarding the damage. A couple of months ago that firm was waiting to hear from the apartment complex’s insurance company for direction.
The complex’s office was closed when I stopped by this week, and I haven’t yet received a return call to a phone message I left with the complex’s management company. It’s the holiday season, though, so hopefully I’ll hear back from them soon and can provide you an update on plans for repairing the complex.
I’m told city officials also plan to follow up with the complex.
Q: I’ve been watching the new show “The Mandalorian,” which has a Yoda-like creature in it. What species is Yoda?
A: First, I’ll let everyone know this question actually came from Mr. Answer Line, also known as News-Journal Managing Editor Randy Ferguson. He complains that I never respond to his questions in Answer Line. I decided to throw him a New Year’s bone, so, here goes:
First, Mr. Answer Line, I feel like I need to tell you that your question would have been better worded if you had asked “What imaginary species is Yoda in the imaginary world of Star Wars?” (Because the line is a little blurred around the Answer Line home some days.)
Second, I can’t really answer this question either, because no one really knows the answer. I consulted several Star Wars geek websites (I say that with love. All of Answer Line’s people are Star Wars geeks) and found they agree that Yoda’s species is a mystery. (My favorite geek site is Wookieepedia. It has an exhaustive section on Yoda if you’d like to read it: starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Yoda)
That conclusion can be trusted based on an old episode of “Unscripted” on Moviefone with Star Wars creator George Lucas and Hayden Christensen, who played a young Anakin Skywalker. In that episode, Lucas said he created Yoda after he killed off Obi Wan Kenobi.
“I needed something and I created Yoda, who is 2 feet tall, large with green ears,” Lucas said. “To be really honest with you, I never really figured out where he came from, what his species is called. It didn’t have a name.”
Yoda is a mystery, even to the creator of the Stars Wars universe.
“He’s a magical character. He has no background,” Lucas said. “He comes and goes. He’s a subversive, secret, mysterious stranger who enters the film and then exits at the end.”
ANSWER LINE NOTE: This is our last meeting before 2020 arrives. Have a wonderful, safe New Year’s Eve and I hope the next year is kind to you.