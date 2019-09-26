QUESTION: In November, we’re going to have an election concerning a state income tax. The way my state senator and state representative explained it to me, if we vote no, it will pass for us to be open to a state income tax. A yes vote will defeat it, but a no vote will pass it, but that’s not the way it looks on the ballot. It’s a very confusing situation, and we need to get this out.
ANSWER: Actually, Answer Line doesn’t think this is all that dire. Our state constitution already says the Legislature can’t adopt an income tax without a statewide election on the issue. Then, there are limitations on how the proceeds of a state income tax can be spent. (I can’t see voters ever approving an income tax in Texas, but I guess stranger things have happened.)
Proposition 4 asks voters to indicate whether they are for or against “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association.”
This proposal would eliminate the requirement for an election and instead ban an income tax. A constitutional amendment would be needed before an income tax could be adopted, and that requires approval by two-thirds of the voters in Texas.
The News-Journal has carried information about this, by the way. An Aug. 13 editorial we borrowed from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, for instance, offered this advice:
“There is one warning in all this that voters should heed: The proposition’s wording has potential for confusion. If you’re against an income tax, and you want the extra hurdle for one to ever be enacted, you should vote ‘in favor.’ You’re not voting for an income tax; you’re voting for the proposition itself,” the editorial says. “There’s another misconception about the vote, that it represents a ‘permanent’ ban. True, it would be one step harder to enact an income tax. But anything the Legislature and voters add to the Constitution, they can take out.”
Q: Longview ISD promised school supplies for the East Texas Advanced Academies campuses and some supplies for other campuses. We were several weeks into school and students hadn’t been provided all the supplies they’ve needed up to this point, and some of the supplies were never distributed at all. What happened?
A: District officials said most campuses now have the supplies.
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross told me a week ago that the primary campus supplies were ordered this summer, but the company they were ordered from did not inform the district they were on back order. When some supplies arrived, they were sent to the campuses, but the district still was waiting for some of the supplies.
I had asked Ross to arrange for me to speak to someone about this issue. Sherri Broadwater, the district’s director of federal programs, responded to this question by email through Ross.
“For the 2019-2020 school year, LISD chose to use Title I funds to purchase supplemental instructional supplies and materials to help alleviate the financial burden most parents experience at the beginning of the year,” Broadwater said. Title I funds assist schools with high numbers of low-income students. “Unfortunately, due to some back order issues, not all supplies arrived for the first couple of weeks, but most campuses should have everything that was ordered at this time.”
On Monday, I asked Ross these follow-up questions: How did the district communicate with parents to let them know about the issue with school supplies? And how did the campuses and students function without the needed supplies? She told me Wednesday she was trying to get that information from the elementary school principals.