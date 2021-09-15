QUESTION: My 84-year-old-mother recently received a letter from the Gregg County elections office that said the office was trying to verify her address because she might have moved. She has been registered to vote at the same address for more than 20 years. Can you find out why she got this letter? Is this a routine process or is someone else using my mother's address?
ANSWER: Your mother was one of about 6,000 people who received this letter, and it is part of a routine process that is part of an effort to make sure the elections office has the correct address for voters so they can receive their voter registration cards, for instance.
I spoke to Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs, who explained to me that through the National Change of Address process, the postal service notifies her office if any of the addresses in the elections office's system are different from what is reflected in post office records. The issue with your mother's address was a post office box address.
That's pretty common. Briggs said about 6,000 notices were sent out through this process, and a majority of those were probably related to people forgetting that they had a post office box number that had changed or that they no longer had and they had not notified the elections office of the change.
"They forget when they sign up with their residential address, if they have a post office box and change it, they have to let us know," Briggs said.
Q: If a Texas governor abused their power by, for example, using emergency powers to issue decrees that actually harm the citizens of the state, does the state have a system that would allow a recall election or impeachment? If so, how does the system work?
A: Texas law does not have provisions allowing recall of the governor. Our state does have an impeachment and removal process that could apply to the governor, but that process involves criminal issues.
Q: The walking trail at South Ward Community Park on Mobberly is overgrown and in need of mowing. Who is responsible for that?
A: South Ward Community Park was a joint project of the city of Longview and Longview ISD back when it opened in 1999, and they share responsibilities for the park. Parks Director Scott Caron told me the city handles inspections and playground equipment maintenance as well as "weekly litter patrols." Longview ISD handles grounds maintenance, including mowing and trimming.
The park was pretty overgrown (I stopped in to see when I began working on this question), but I checked on it again this week, and it looks like it had been mowed.
"Yes, the district has a work crew that mows the park, along with various other campuses and facilities. However, we have been behind on mowing a few times this summer due to unexpected rains," said Mike Gipson in Longview ISD maintenance. "Typically, we like to get back to an area around every seven to eight working days but, of course, inclement weather can throw the schedule off. In response to this concern, I did go over there to inspect the park myself, and saw an area near one of the entrances that had not been trimmed the last time the crew was there. I am addressing that promptly this morning, and expect it to be taken care of in a timely fashion. We encourage any local citizens with these kinds of questions or concerns to please contact the district directly."