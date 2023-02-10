QUESTION: Last fall someone asked, "Is there an electronic recycling event coming up locally?" The answer was, "Yes, an electronics recycling event will be after the first of the year, but I (Jo Lee Ferguson) don't have a specific date yet."
I did check the longviewtexas.gov website, but I could not find anything that referred to any upcoming "electronics recycling event," and I was wondering if y'all might have an update. I am afraid I may have missed the event.
ANSWER: You have not missed it. It's coming up April 1.
While some of the details are still being finalized, there will be one major change I'll let y'all know about now: a kind of limited, pre-registration will be required. It is not yet set up, and the city will provide additional details about that process later.
Plans call for electronics recycling to be offered at Teague Park — the time isn't yet set in stone. It's being offered in conjunction with the Project 365/Love Longview Day. (Love Longview is a day of service throughout the city organized by Keep Longview Beautiful. Project 365 is a Longview Police Department initiative that works to "reduce crime, clean up and restore one neighborhood each year" working in conjunction with other city services, the police department's website says. This year's neighborhood is enclosed by Marshall Avenue, Eastman Road and Alpine Road.)
"We will be using a voucher system to regulate the number of participants to match the resources we have" for electronics recycling, Edie Brown, the city's solid waste and fleet services manager told me in an email.
"We hope to avoid the disappointment felt by some after the Household Hazardous Waste event in 2021. We have not nailed down the process just yet, but we envision having folks go online and fill out the form to receive a voucher. For the voucher, they will provide their name and address (to confirm residency), what they are bringing, how many, how big (i.e. televisions), etc. so that we can ensure everyone that has a voucher has a reserved place for their electronics waste. We will have a roster of the vouchers issued to check them in at the event."
So, stay tuned. More details are coming.
Q: Can you find out what or why very large storage cargo trailers are being placed on the parking lot at Towne Crossing shopping center on U.S. 259 in Longview? This has been going on several months and is trashing up that area.
A: If you've been in Target lately, you might have noticed that there's construction going on inside.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley told me the pods are storing materials, equipment and products while the interior remodel is taking place.
When construction is finished, the containers will be required to be removed, he said.