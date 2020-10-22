QUESTION: I just finished reading the story about the Tyler company using bottle caps from Hawaii to make oil. What a great idea, but why can’t that be incorporated right here in East Texas? There are certainly enough bottle caps to do that.
ANSWER: The story highlighted that particular project, but New Hope Energy operates the Trinity Oaks plant in Tyler doing exactly this sort of work on a regular basis. The company, however, typically operates business-to-business, meaning it works with recycling companies to accept certain kinds of plastics that can then be turned into fuels or reused in plastics. Project Manager Lee Royal said the company is not set up to accept recyclables from the general public.
“We’re probably one of, or maybe the largest operating plant in North America, doing what we do,” Royal said, explaining that the company’s work attempts to take something that would be landfilled or worse and turn it back into a useful chemical, to “close the loop” in a circular economy.
The company recently went into a 24-7 production cycle at its Tyler facility, but Royal said the company recognized that it did not have the “ability to build this technology out as fast as the world needs and everybody wants.” For that reason, the company is working with Lummus Technology to provide licensing agreements for New Hope’s technology, so that it’s available to other organizations quicker than New Hope can develop new plants.
“We would very much like to work and serve this area,” Royal said.
Visit www.newhopeenergy.com for more information.
Q: Can snakes crawl backwards?
A: I had to phone a friend for this one, as I’ll admit I spend most of my snake energy on avoiding them. William Garvin is the reptiles supervisor at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler and was kind enough to help Answer Line out.
He said snakes do not really crawl backwards, although sea snakes can swim backwards.
“Snakes that are on contact with the ground — it’s hard for their bodies to work in that fashion,” he said. Snakes can stretch and recoil, but their bodies’ design works against them if they try to go backwards. Their muscles are designed to propel them to go forward, and they have almost invisible ribs that slant at an angle and would catch on things if a snake tries to go backward. Also, a snake’s scales are similar to shingles on a roof — they would catch on the ground if the snake tries going backward.”
ANSWER LINE NOTE: Answer Line’s youngest child attends Hudson PEP Elementary School, and so a few weeks ago I was curious about a fundraiser selling discount cards to local restaurants that the campus described as a way to hopefully “make enough money to complete our technology needs for every student.” I didn’t ask district officials about it, though, until I heard from some other people who also wondered why we were raising funds for technology, given all the additional funding our newly created charter schools were supposed to receive. I asked the district why fundraising was needed and what technology hadn’t been paid for with the additional funding.
Here’s the district response as provided by spokesman Francisco Rojas:
“Like most public school districts, our schools routinely hold campus-specific fundraisers for various purposes. While there are no ‘unfunded technology needs’ at Longview ISD campuses, the district administration will continue to look for ways to upgrade and improve our instructional technology.
“According to Mr. Joey Jones, LISD Chief Financial Officer, ‘specific equipment that has been requested and ordered is to improve both the instructional technology as well as the technology infrastructure at our campuses.’
“Our priority is to equip every campus and every teacher with the tools to deliver a high-quality education of the students in our care. To the extent technology is needed — when asked for by our staff — it is provided, within the confines of affordability and availability.”