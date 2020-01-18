QUESTION: A man named Paul Pastorek participated in the town hall meetings Longview ISD hosted last year about the district’s charter school plans. Who is he?
ANSWER: It’s possible you might recognize his name. He started off his professional life as an attorney and later was appointed general counsel for NASA by President George W. Bush. He also served on the Louisiana Board of Secondary and Elementary Education, including serving as president from 2001-04. He became a more familiar name when he served as superintendent of education for the state of Louisiana from 2007-11, including overseeing a bunch of post-Katrina school recovery efforts and educational reform that included establishing more charter schools.
The Texas Education Agency selected the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin to receive grant funding passed down from the U.S. Department of Education to provide executive adviser support to what are known as System of Great Schools districts. The System of Great Schools program describes itself as “building the capacity of school districts to create high-quality, best-fit school options for their students.” You can read more about it at www.systemofgreatschools.org, but it’s how the state is rolling out the specifics of SB 1882, which is allowing Longview ISD to convert its campuses to charter schools.
That program has 14 participating schools with 11 executive advisers. Pastorek previously worked under an executive adviser contract with San Antonio and El Paso schools.
He’s working under a contract with Region 13 to assist Longview ISD. That contract totals $46,250, including up to $2,500 in travel, for 200 hours worth of work — or about eight days, from August 2019 to May 2021, according to documents I received from Region 13.
Those documents also show he’s received almost $43,000 under a one-year contract with similar terms to serve El Paso and about $97,000 in a two-year contract to assist San Antonio.
Q: Can you help me get rid of a clothing donation container in the Albertson’s parking lot? They never seem to pick up the items before it’s an eyesore, and items are laying on the ground around the container wet from the rain. I tried calling the number on the container and couldn’t get through to anyone.
A: Mostly, I’m irritated that people can’t act like responsible adults and stop doing things like leaving items strewn around collection boxes when they know they should just bring the items back another time, or donate them elsewhere.
I stopped by the box you mentioned and saw that it benefits the Arc of Texas, a nonprofit organization that serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The organization has chapters in Gregg, Smith and Panola counties. Since you’d had trouble with the phone number listed on the box, I called the Arc of Texas directly.
I spoke to administrative assistant Wendy Laumone who told me she would contact the company the Arc contracts with to operate the box, El Paso-based Sterling and Baxter, regarding your concerns. She said the company services those boxes fairly regularly (there are others around the state), but additional pickups could be scheduled more often if needed. Laumone also noted that this does tend to be an issue around the holidays because people tend to clean out their homes around that time.
Sterling and Baxter collects the items and recycles them, with the Arc (or whatever nonprofit it is contracting with) receiving money from the sale of the items.
“We distribute (the profits) to our local chapters, depending on where the drop boxes were,” Laumone said.
However, if you see issues with this box again and you can’t reach anyone on the number on the collection box, you can also call Sterling and Baxter at (915) 351-1334 or the Arc of Texas at (512) 454-6694.